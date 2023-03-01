Omega-3 Gummies Market to Surpass US$ 914.6 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, global omega-3 gummies market is estimated to be valued at US$ 528.8 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Omega-3 Gummies Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on new product launch activities for developing advanced omega-3 gummies. For instance, in July 2022 Kiddoze, a nutrition-based company, launched nutrition based gummies for kids in India. This gummies were available in three types such as multivitamin gummies, omega-3 gummies and calcium-rich gummies.

Omega-3 Gummies Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2021 Market Size in 2022: US$ 528.8 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2020 Forecast Period: 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 CAGR: 7.1% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 914.6 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Source: Fish, Nuts and seeds, Plant oils, Others

Fish, Nuts and seeds, Plant oils, Others By Age Group: Kids, Adults

Kids, Adults By Application: Brain Support, Heart Health, Liver Support, Immune Support, Digestive Support, Others

Brain Support, Heart Health, Liver Support, Immune Support, Digestive Support, Others By Distribution Channel: Pharmacies, E-commerce, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Others Companies covered: Nature's Way Products,LLC, Renew Life, Rainbow Light, Jamieson, Nordiac Naturals, Rexall Sundown, Inc., Unilever, SmartyPants Vitamins, Nutra Solutions USA, Ernest Jackson & Company Ltd, Radius Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Lexicare Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Makers Nutritions, MOSAIC WELLNESS PRIVATE LIMITED, BuyKayos.com, and Nutrifactor Laboratories (Pvt) Limited. Growth Drivers: Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease

Increasing acquisition and collaboration between key players in the market Restraints & Challenges: Presence of substitutes

Manufacturing challenges in production such as variability in heat stability

Key Market Takeaways:

Global omega-3 gummies market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease. For instance, in December 2020, according to the data provided by American College of Cardiology, The global incidence of cardiovascular disease nearly doubled from 271 million to 523 million, and 12.1 million in 1990 to 18.6 million in 2019 were died by cardiovascular disease.

Among source, the fish segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period. The major omega-3 fatty acids are derived from fish source, which are utilized for omega-3 gummies production. For instance, Kayos fish oil gummies, Nature Made fish oil gummies, and Coromega omega-3 fruit gummies are derived from fish source.

On the basis of application, the heart health segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing application of omega-3 gummies for cardiovascular disease treatment. For instance, in July 2022, according to the article published by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Coronary artery disease is the most common type of heart disease, in U.S., of which 382,820 people died in 2020.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global omega-3 gummies market include, Nature's Way Products,LLC, Renew Life, Rainbow Light, Jamieson, Nordiac Naturals, Rexall Sundown, Inc., Unilever, SmartyPants Vitamins, Nutra Solutions USA, Ernest Jackson & Company Ltd, Radius Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Lexicare Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Makers Nutritions, MOSAIC WELLNESS PRIVATE LIMITED, BuyKayos.com, and Nutrifactor Laboratories (Pvt) Limited

Market Segmentation:

Global Omega-3 Gummies Market, By Source: Fish Nuts and seeds Plant oils Others

Global Omega-3 Gummies Market, By Age Group: Children Adults

Global Omega-3 Gummies Market, By Application: Brain Support Heart Health Liver Support Immune Support Others

Global Omega-3 Gummies Market By Distribution Channel: Pharmacies E-commerce Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Others

Global Omega-3 Gummies Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa





