Emerging Business Models and Opportunities for Hyperlocalization, Bundled Services, Process as a Service, Data Taxation, Horizontally Diversified Super App, Shared Remanufacturing, Super Apps

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profiles: Emerging Business Models (Part 2)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study features emerging Trend Opportunity Profiles that share novel business outlooks in the form of models, which offer convenience to customers and profit to owners through advanced technology usage, increased digital presence and strategic collaborations.



With a shift to convenience and ease of access as the focal point for consumers, companies are establishing offerings, such as 30-minute delivery through the hyperlocal business model, a set of 2 or more services as a part of bundled services, and super apps for a one-stop platform for a consumer's everyday lifestyle needs.

Technology has a profound impact on the future of business. It draws attention toward developing decentralized manufacturing models connected by information technology, digital platforms offering the flow of information related to remanufacturing, and cloud-based systems, which allow businesses to outsource services and expand across the world.



This report offers insights to organizations to incorporate these trends. It presents exemplary use cases and showcases opportunities from upcoming business models that will support growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Hyperlocalization

Bundled Services

Business-oriented Process as a Service

Data Taxation

Horizontally Diversified Super App

Shared Remanufacturing Platforms

Vertically Integrated Online Platforms (Super Apps)

Distributed Manufacturing Model

Scoring Parameters: Disruption Index

Scoring Parameters: Growth Index

