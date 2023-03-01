Breast Implants Market is Projected to Reach USD 5.79 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7% | Rise in Medical Tourism and Availability of Skilled Plastic Surgeons to Drive Market Growth – SNS Insider

Pune, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breast Implants Market Growth Outlook:

As per the report from SNS Insider, the breast implants market was valued at USD 3.37 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 5.79 billion by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 7% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.

The breast implants market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years due to various factors, including the rising prevalence of breast cancer. Advances in technology have also contributed to the growth of the market. Improvements in the design and construction of breast implants have made them safer and more durable, leading to higher patient satisfaction rates. Additionally, the rise in the number of qualified plastic surgeons has increased the availability of breast implant surgeries, further expanding the market.

Major Trends Observed for Breast Implants Market:

Breast augmentation surgeries have become increasingly popular among women globally, with the demand for breast implants continuing to grow. In the United States, the FDA approves breast augmentation surgeries for women who are 18 years or older. The surgery involves placing implants under the breast tissue or chest muscles to enhance the size and shape of the breasts.

The market has been witnessing significant growth in recent years, with the reconstruction surgery segment projected to show even greater growth in the years to come. Reconstruction surgery has become an increasingly popular option for women who have undergone a mastectomy or have experienced chest wall defects and deformities.

The market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years, with North America being a significant contributor to this growth. The region's dominance in the market can be attributed to several factors, including increasing healthcare spending in the United States and growing demand for cosmetic surgical procedures aimed at improving aesthetics.

Key Players Included in this Report Are:

ALLERGAN

Aesthetics

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra, Inc.

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Establishment Labs S.A

GROUPE SEBBIN SAS

HANSBIOMED CO. LTD

Shanghai Kangning Medical Supplies Ltd.

Laboratories Arion

Impact of recession on Breast Implants Market:

The target market is a billion-dollar industry, with a significant portion of the market being driven by cosmetic procedures. However, economic downturns, such as recessions, can have a significant impact on the market, as consumers become more cautious about spending money on elective procedures. However, it is worth noting that the impact of a recession on the can vary depending on factors such as the severity and length of the economic downturn, as well as the overall health of the economy.

Breast Implants Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 3.37 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 5.79 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Key Market Segments • By Product (Saline Breast Implants, Silicone Breast Implants)

• By Product Shape (Anatomical Breast Implants, Round Breast Implants)

• By Application (Reconstructive Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery)

• By End User (Cosmetology Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) Key Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, The

Middle East & Africa, & Latin America





Key Developments Related to Breast Implants Market

CollPlant, a regenerative medicine company, recently announced the successful completion of a pre-clinical study in which 3D bio-printed regenerative breast implants were implanted into pigs. The study achieved all of its objectives and demonstrated the potential for CollPlant's technology to revolutionize breast reconstruction procedures.

Sientra, Inc., a leading manufacturer of medical products, recently announced that its Low Plus Profile Projection Breast Implant has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for breast augmentation in women over the age of 22, as well as for women of all ages undergoing breast reconstruction.

Breast Implants Market Segmentation is Listed Below:

Segment by Product

Saline Breast Implants

Silicone Breast Implants

Segment by Product Shape

Anatomical Breast Implants

Round Breast Implants

Segment by Application

Reconstructive Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Segment by End-User

Cosmetology Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Table of Contents – Highlighted Points Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Breast Implants Market Segmentation, By Product

9. Breast Implants Market Segmentation, By Product Shape

10. Breast Implants Market Segmentation, By Application

11. Breast Implants Market Segmentation, By End User

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Conclusion

