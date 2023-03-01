Global Hvac Actuators Market Is Expected to Generate $6.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hvac actuators market garnered $3.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $6.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.



Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10058

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $3.9 billion Market Size in 2031 $6.2 billion CAGR 4.6% No. of Pages in Report 198 Segments covered type, technology, application, and region Drivers Surge in population and per capita income



Increase in commercial construction activities Opportunities Rapid penetration of HVAC system in building automation systems (BASs) Restraints High cost

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global hvac actuators market, owing to implementation of global lockdown.

The pandemic caused a slowdown in commercial construction activities, which lowered the demand for air conditioning systems in commercial buildings such as industrial buildings, offices, malls and others, leading to decreased demand for HVAC actuators in 2020.

However, the market recovered by the end of 2021 as economies reopened for construction activities.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global hvac actuators market based on type, technology, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the spring return segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global hvac actuators market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the non-spring return segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.



Buy This Research Report (198 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/5598799f1a4b66fb677f8231ddaf1f0d

Based on technology, the conventional segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global hvac actuators market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the smart segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the industrial facilities segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global hvac actuators market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the commercial building segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global hvac actuators market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.



Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10058

Leading market players of the global hvac actuators market analyzed in the research include Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Dwyer Instruments Inc, Electro Craft Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International plc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rotork Plc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global hvac actuators market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Hvac Actuators Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):



Scroll & Absorption Chillers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030



Water chillers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030



HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030



HVAC Sensor Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030



Decentralized HVAC Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us: