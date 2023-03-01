Advanced Hydrogen Power, Ltd. and Coates International, Ltd. Have Completed the First Production Quality, Hydrogen Reactor at Their R&D Headquarters. Initial Performance Testing Fully Met the Companies’ Expectations.

Wall Township, NJ, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coates International, Ltd. and Advanced Hydrogen Power, Ltd. have completed the development, design and engineering of their first production quality Hydrogen (H 2 ) Reactor. This Coates production Hydrogen (H 2 ) Reactor is suitable to be coupled with their 100 K.W., 150 K.W., 200 K.W. and 250 K.W CSRV® Electric Power Industrial Generator-Sets. Operation of the Coates (H 2 ) Reactor only consumes a little less than 1% of the power produced by the CSRV® Industrial Generator-Sets. Performance testing to date has achieved all of our goals for this product. Management is enthusiastic with the companies’ progress to achieve this milestone and planning for production operations is now underway.

Company President and CEO, Mr. George J. Coates, EE ME, and his son, Vice President, Gregory G. Coates, ME, are the inventors of these new most advanced green technologies. Mr. George J. Coates comments: “We have been working six and seven days a week for many years and now we have succeeded with creating one of the most Advanced Green Hydrogen (H 2 ) and CSRV® Technologies in the world. No other company in the world has this green technology. Many new patents will be filed with the US Patent Office and around the world. We are now ready to start production operations. We have received various offers of interest to establish production in other countries and locations. However, management is considering all viable, available options. Producing Electric Power from plain water or sea water is a major step forward in solving many global problems. This is the ultimate green technology that will benefit all.”

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our public filings with the SEC may be viewed and printed on the website maintained by the SEC at: http://www.sec.gov .