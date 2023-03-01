Notice to convene ordinary general meeting





Re item (7):



The Board of Directors proposes to amend the authorization to the Board of Directors under article 3.13 in the articles of association to the following wording:





"The Board of Directors is authorized during the period until 31 December 2024 on one or more occasions to issue up to 9,000,000 warrants each conferring the right to subscribe one share of nominal DKK 1.00 share against cash contribution and to effect the corresponding increase(s) of the share capital with up to nominal DKK 9,000,000 shares. Warrants may be issued to Members of Management, including the Board of Directors and Executive Management, and other Employees and Consultants of the Company and its subsidiaries, if any, without pre-emptive rights for the Company’s shareholders.





New shares issued pursuant to the above authorization shall:







be subscribed for against cash payment of the full subscription amount;

not be negotiable instruments;

be set out in the name of the holder;

be subject to the same restrictions on transferability as the existing shares of the company;

in all other respects carry the same rights and privileges as the shares existing in the Company at the date of the adoption of this authorization; and the Board of Directors will determine all other terms and conditions for the warrants, which are issued pursuant to this authorization, including the exercise price."







Re item (8):



The Board of Directors proposes re-election of KPMG P/S as the Auditor of the Company.







Proxy



Proxies may represent a shareholder at the general meeting. In this case, the Company must receive a proxy no later than Wednesday 15 March 2023 at 4:00 pm CET on tff@europeanenergy.com.







Date: 1 March 2023









Kind regards,







The Board of Directors of European Energy A/S