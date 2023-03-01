English Finnish

Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 1 March 2023 at 16:40 EET

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Susan Duinhoven

Position: Chief Executive Officer

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Sanoma Corporation

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20230227121313_7

Transaction date: 2021-03-02

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 23,415 Unit price: NaN N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 23,415 Volume weighted average price: N/A





