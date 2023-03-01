Correction: Unaudited financial results of AB Pieno žvaigždės for 2022

English Lithuanian

Correction of a typing error in the balance sheet of the attached interim report.

All other data remain unchanged.

------------------------------------------

According to preliminary unaudited data, the sales revenue of AB Pieno žvaigždės in 2022 was EUR 204.6 million or 15.8% more than a year earlier (sales revenue in 2021 was EUR 176.7 million).

EBITDA in 2022 was EUR 0.5 million compared to EBITDA of EUR 7.3 million a year ago.

The company incurred a loss of EUR 5.3 million in 2022. In 2021, the company had a net profit of EUR 1.3 million.

Audrius Statulevičius

CFO

+370 52461419

Attachment