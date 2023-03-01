Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Eyes Opportunities in Long Term as the World’s Largest Automakers Show Readiness to Embrace Hydrogen Technology | Fairfield Market Research

London, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The critical global need to slash the carbon footprint predominantly drives innovations like fuel cell vehicles. As more automakers from across the globe realize that the fuel cell-powered electric vehicles can potentially reduce the environmental impact to a large extent that the conventional EVs can, the global fuel cell vehicle market is expected to be on an uptrend. “Although in their infancy at the point in time, fuel cell vehicles will most likely travel a long way in future. European brands like Audi, and BMW already have these vehicles in their plans, whereas others like Honda, Toyota, and Hyundai have jumped in the (experimental) game as well,” states the analyst at Fairfield Market Research in a new study. The primary findings of this study reveal rapidly rising influence of hydrogen technology across the key markets, which will drive the growth of global fuel cell vehicle market in long term.

Insights into Segmental Analysis

Application-wise analysis of the fuel cell vehicle market shows fuel cell vehicle will witness the maximum application in the commercial vehicle segment. Industry pioneers like Hyzon Motors Inc. will lead their way into this segment, says the study. Furthermore, in terms of the type if fuel cell, the polymer electrolyte membrane cell is likely to retain primacy over other type-based categories, i.e., proton exchange membrane fuel cell, and phosphoric acid fuel cell. The study attributes the lead of this segment to the lesser start-up time, higher power density, and lower working temperature of polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cell.

Insights into Regional Analysis

Regional analysis of the global fuel cell vehicle market reveals dominance of Asia Pacific that currently accounts for over 65% revenue share in the market. The primary report findings suggest this lead will prevail through the next few years as the region continues to witness a consistent hike in passenger car sales, especially in Japan, and South Korea. The overall growth of auto industry continues to receive strong tailwinds from supportive government initiatives such as subsidies that encourage fuel cell vehicle purchases. The clean energy drive in auto industry is likely to contribute a heavy share toward the growth of fuel cell vehicle market of the region. However, in terms of CAGR, the primary report findings indicate the fastest growth of European market. Growing integration of fuel cell and fuel cell systems in both the commercial and passenger vehicles is expected to accelerate market expansion across Europe. France especially represents an important market in line with the extensively growing commercial vehicle application across both government and public sectors.

Leading Players in Global Fuel Cell Vehicle Market

The global fuel cell vehicle market report would cover some of the most prominent players steering the competitive landscape of the market. A few of the potentially profiled brands include BMW Group, Ballard Power Systems Inc., Audi AG, Volvo Group, General Motors Company, Daimler AG, Honda Motor Co Limited, Toyota Motor Corporation, Toshiba, Man Se, and American Honda Motor Co.

Fuel Cell Vehicle Market is Segmented as Below:

Based on Vehicle

Passenger Vehicles

Light commercial vehicles

Bus

Trucks

Heavy-Duty Vehicles

Agriculture

Automotive

Others

Based on Type

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell

Phosphoric acid Fuel Cell

Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)

Others

Based on Range

Short Range

Long Range

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

