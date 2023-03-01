Global Aerosol Market Will Exhibit Manifold Expansion in Near Term, States Fairfield Market Research

London, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widespread application across a host of end-use industries primarily drives the expansion of global aerosol market. “While household, personal care, food and beverages, automotive, paints and coatings, and medical industries represent some of the key areas that generate demand, several other industry verticals are also creating tailwinds for the growth of aerosol industry,” states the analyst at Fairfield Market Research. The company in a new upcoming report highlights rising aerosol consumption in line with growing preference for EPA-approved cleaning products worldwide, especially post-COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing automotive applications are also likely to fuel market growth to a notable extent. Mounting demand for aerosols for personal care packaging application, as well as in pharmaceutical industry will further contribute large shares to market revenue in long term, says the report.

Insights into Segmental Analysis

Based on the market analysis by material, aluminum remains the material of choice representing the top-performing segment owing to the recyclable, and eco-friendly attributes. While gradually soaring aluminum prices have been recently elevating the prospects of this segment, it may also compel manufacturers to seek the other available cost-effective alternatives in long term. The report also points to the fact that the lightweight, cost-efficient, and recyclable PET plastics are also gaining heavy traction among aerosol manufacturers over the recent past. In terms of end-use industry, the personal care industry currently leads its way in aerosol consumption and the report attributes this dominance to consistently climbing sales of deodorants, and hair care products. Dramatically improving consumer spending on personal care, cosmetic, and grooming products is expected to contribute toward the growth of this segment of the market. Additionally, another product category likely to have a large revenue generating share in aerosol market include household products such as sanitizing agents, cleaners, air fresheners, and disinfectants.

Insights into Regional Analysis

A remarkably large market of cosmetics and personal care products, Europe is likely to retain dominance in the global aerosol market in long term. In addition, the primary findings of the report suggest the market here will also benefit from the growth of rising consumer expenditure on fragrance products, to a large extent. However, on the other hand, the study also marks the fact that the European Commission and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations around the presence of VOC levels in these products may remain a significant longstanding challenge facing industry’s further expansion in the region. This is expected to hold a measurable impact of demand for aerosols coming in from the personal care industry, which is likely to act as a limiting factor for Europe’s aerosol industry. On the other side, the report highlights Asia Pacific as the most lucrative emerging market for aerosol consumption across key end-use industries. Unprecedented progression of paints and coatings industry in addition to phenomenal growth of personal care, and automotive industries across the Asian subcontinent will be an important push factor for the region’s aerosol market.

Leading Competitors in Aerosol Industry

Besides global biggies like Sandvik AB, Caterpillar Inc., Atlas Copco Ab (Epiroc Ab), and Deere & Company, the report would consider several other prominent players that steer the competition landscape of global aerosol market space. Some of the industry leaders that would be profiled in the report include Komatsu Ltd., Epiroc AB, Doosan Corporation, Liebherr-International Ag, Metso Corporation, and Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.). In addition to Beiersdorf AG’s newly launched climate-friendly aerosols (under Nivea), new facility launches also remain among the key strategic moves of companies. Lindal Group’s newly inaugurated facility in Columbus, Indiana, and Spray Products Corp.’s new one in Ohio, US are a few of the notable new launches likely to shape the competition in near term. The report would also cover detailed strategic analysis and profiling of prominent industry players in its competitive analysis section. This assessment intends to help new potential participants.

Global Aerosol Market is Segmented as Below:

By Propellent Type

Liquefied Gas Propellants

Compressed Gas Propellants

By Propulsion

Diesel

CNG/LNG/RNG

By Valve Type

Mechanical Actuators

Non-mechanical Actuators

Others





By Material

Steel

Aluminum

Plastics

Others

By Type

Bag-In-Valve

Standard

By End Use

Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)

Pharmaceutical

Automotive & Industrial

Others

By Application

Personal Care

Household

Automotive & Industrial

Food

Paints

Medical

Others





By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Key Elements Included In The Study: Global Aerosol Market

Aerosol Market by Product/Technology/Grade, Application/End-user, and Region

Executive Summary (Opportunity Analysis and Key Trends)

Historical Market Size and Estimates, Value and Volume, 2018 - 2021

Volume Consumption at Regional and Country Level, 2022 - 2029

Market Dynamics and Economic Overview

Market Size in Value and Volume, Growth Rates, and Forecast Figures, 2022 - 2029

Competitive Intelligence with Financials, Key Developments, and Portfolio of Leading Companies

Regional and Product/Grade/Application/End-user Price Trends Analysis

Production Output Analysis (Major Producing Regions)

Value Chain and Five Force’s Analysis

Regional/Sub-region/Country Market Size and Trend Analysis

Company Market Share Analysis and Key Player Profiles

