Fundus Camera Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Number of Product Launches by Key Players is Expected to Propel Growth

The fundus camera is a tool used in fundus photography. Fundus photography captures images of the retina, optic nerve head, macula, retinal blood vessels, choroid, and vitreous. Fundus photography aids in the detection and screening of a variety of treatable and preventable blindness conditions, including diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, and retinopathy of prematurity.



Market Dynamics:



Increasing number of product launches by key players is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

For instance, in April 2021, Samsung, a multinational electronics corporation launched device called the Eyelike fundus camera. The new device is developed under the Galaxy Upcycling program that aims to repurpose company's older Samsung Galaxy smartphones into medical diagnosis cameras.

The newly launched Eyelike fundus camera connects to a lens attachment and uses an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm on older Samsung Galaxy smartphones to analyze and diagnose the images for ophthalmic diseases.



Moreover, in October 2022, Topcon, a manufacturer of optical equipment, launched NW500 Non-Mydriatic Retinal Camera. NW500 Non-Mydriatic Retinal Camera is fully-automatic, non-mydriatic retinal camera that delivers reliable, sharp-quality imaging with enhanced capability.



Increasing prevalence of diabetic retinopathy is expected to drive growth of market over the forecast period. For instance, according to The Lancet Global Health, October 2022, a multicentre cross-sectional screening study was performed for diabetic retinopathy in people aged 40 years or older in ten Indian states and one union territory between Dec 20, 2018, and March 20, 2020. It was found that approximately 3 million people aged 40 years or older have VTDR (vision-threatening diabetic retinopathy) in India.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global fundus camera market, market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global fundus camera market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make an informed decision regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The global fundus camera market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global fundus camera market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Fundus Camera Market, By Product Type:

Mydriatic Fundus Cameras

Non Retractable Fundus Cameras

Hybrid Fundus Cameras

Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Fundus Cameras

Global Fundus Camera Market, By Modality:

Stationary/Tabletop

Mobile

Global Fundus Camera Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Ophthalmic and Optometrist Offices

Others (Research Centers, Academic Institutes, etc.)

Global Fundus Camera Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

Company Profiles

Carl Zeiss AG

Hoya Corporation

Canon Inc

Nidek Co., Ltd

Topcon Corporation

Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems, Inc

Kowa Company Ltd

Optomed Oy (Ltd.)

Vision Equipment Inc

Clarity Medical Systems, Inc

Medimaging Integrated Solution Inc

S4OPTIK LLC

Shenzhen Thondar Technology Co., Ltd

CenterVue SpA

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $347.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $554.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

