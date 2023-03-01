Fundus Camera Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Number of Product Launches by Key Players is Expected to Propel Growth

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fundus Camera Market, by Product Type, by Modality, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The fundus camera is a tool used in fundus photography. Fundus photography captures images of the retina, optic nerve head, macula, retinal blood vessels, choroid, and vitreous. Fundus photography aids in the detection and screening of a variety of treatable and preventable blindness conditions, including diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, and retinopathy of prematurity.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing number of product launches by key players is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.
For instance, in April 2021, Samsung, a multinational electronics corporation launched device called the Eyelike fundus camera. The new device is developed under the Galaxy Upcycling program that aims to repurpose company's older Samsung Galaxy smartphones into medical diagnosis cameras.
The newly launched Eyelike fundus camera connects to a lens attachment and uses an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm on older Samsung Galaxy smartphones to analyze and diagnose the images for ophthalmic diseases.
Moreover, in October 2022, Topcon, a manufacturer of optical equipment, launched NW500 Non-Mydriatic Retinal Camera. NW500 Non-Mydriatic Retinal Camera is fully-automatic, non-mydriatic retinal camera that delivers reliable, sharp-quality imaging with enhanced capability.
Increasing prevalence of diabetic retinopathy is expected to drive growth of market over the forecast period. For instance, according to The Lancet Global Health, October 2022, a multicentre cross-sectional screening study was performed for diabetic retinopathy in people aged 40 years or older in ten Indian states and one union territory between Dec 20, 2018, and March 20, 2020. It was found that approximately 3 million people aged 40 years or older have VTDR (vision-threatening diabetic retinopathy) in India.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global fundus camera market, market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market.
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players
- It profiles leading players in the global fundus camera market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make an informed decision regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.
- The global fundus camera market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global fundus camera market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Fundus Camera Market, By Product Type:
- Mydriatic Fundus Cameras
- Non Retractable Fundus Cameras
- Hybrid Fundus Cameras
- Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Fundus Cameras
Global Fundus Camera Market, By Modality:
- Stationary/Tabletop
- Mobile
Global Fundus Camera Market, By End User:
- Hospitals
- Ophthalmology Clinics
- Ophthalmic and Optometrist Offices
- Others (Research Centers, Academic Institutes, etc.)
Global Fundus Camera Market, By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
Company Profiles
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Hoya Corporation
- Canon Inc
- Nidek Co., Ltd
- Topcon Corporation
- Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems, Inc
- Kowa Company Ltd
- Optomed Oy (Ltd.)
- Vision Equipment Inc
- Clarity Medical Systems, Inc
- Medimaging Integrated Solution Inc
- S4OPTIK LLC
- Shenzhen Thondar Technology Co., Ltd
- CenterVue SpA
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|170
|Forecast Period
|2021 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
|$347.6 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$554.8 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwimgx-camera?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment