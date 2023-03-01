Digital Asset Management (DAM) Global Market Report 2023: AI Transforms Digital Asset Management into Agile, Dynamic Platform

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Asset Management (DAM): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Digital Asset Management (DAM) estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.2% CAGR and reach US$14.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 25.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.7% CAGR



The Digital Asset Management (DAM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.4% and 22% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.2% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 721 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.7% Regions Covered Global



