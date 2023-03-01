Behavioral Biometrics Market is Expected to Cross USD 11.64 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 24.5% | Demand for Secure Authentication Methods and Continued Development of Advanced Technologies to Push Market Growth - SNS Insider

Pune, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per SNS Insider, the Behavioral Biometrics Market was valued at USD 2.01 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 11.64 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The global behavioral biometrics market is witnessing a remarkable growth trend, driven by several factors. One of the key drivers of market growth is the increasing instances of data breaches and cyber-attacks worldwide. Another factor contributing to the growth of the market is the rising demand for high-security enterprise solutions. With technological advancements and innovations, behavioral biometrics is expected to become even more accurate and efficient, further fueling the growth of the market.

Book Your PDF Sample Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1300

By Component

Software

Service

By Type

Voice Recognition

Keystroke Dynamics

Gait Analysis

Signature Analysis

Others

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Application

Risk & Compliance Management

Identity Proofing

Continuous Authentication

Fraud Detection & Prevention

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Industry

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

BFSI

Government & Defense

IT & Telecom

Others

Major Trends Observed for Behavioral Biometrics Market

The Identity Proofing segment has emerged as the largest contributor to the global market, and it is expected to maintain this trend in the forecast period. The reason for the growth of the Identity Proofing segment is due to the rise of digital transactions and the need for secure online identity verification.

The BFSI has been a major segment in the global market for many years, and it is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period. The reason for this is that the BFSI sector is constantly evolving and adapting to new technologies and market trends.

The North American region has emerged as a dominant player in the global market, particularly in the BFSI and ICT sectors. This can be attributed to the region's proactive approach in adopting the latest technological advancements and integrating them into their business operations.

Impact of recession on Behavioral Biometrics Market

The market is a rapidly growing sector, with increasing demand for security and fraud prevention in various industries. However, like any other market, it is not immune to the effects of an economic downturn. During a recession, businesses and individuals tend to cut back on spending, leading to a decrease in demand for goods and services. On the other hand, the market could also experience some positive effects during a recession. As companies look for ways to improve efficiency and reduce costs, they may turn to behavioral biometrics as a tool to streamline operations and reduce manual processes.

Key Developments Related to Behavioral Biometrics Market

BioCatch, a leading provider of behavioral biometrics solutions, has been chosen by Indue, a payments provider, to enhance its fraud prevention capabilities for financial institutions, retailers, and non-profit organizations in Australia and New Zealand. The adoption of BioCatch's advanced technology is expected to provide increased security against fraud attacks and cybercrime.

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a global provider of data analytics and risk management solutions, has recently acquired BehavioSec®, a leading provider of behavioral biometrics technology. This strategic move by LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, which is part of RELX, is expected to strengthen its portfolio of fraud and identity management solutions.

Purchase This Exclusive Report, Single User License Copy at $4650 and Corporate License copy at 6450 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1300

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.2 Impact Of Ukraine- Russia War

4.3 Impact Of Ongoing Recession

4.3.1 Introduction

4.3.2 Impact On Major Economies

4.3.2.1 US

4.3.2.2 Canada

4.3.2.3 Germany

4.3.2.4 France

4.3.2.5 United Kingdom

4.3.2.6 China

4.3.2.7 Japan

4.3.2.8 South Korea

4.3.2.9 Rest Of The World

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Global Behavioral Biometrics Market Segmentation, By Component

8.1Introduction

8.2 Software

8.3 Service

9. Global Behavioral Biometrics Market Segmentation, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Voice Recognition

9.3 Keystroke Dynamics

9.4 Gait Analysis

9.5 Signature Analysis

9.6 Others

10. Global Behavioral Biometrics Market Segmentation, By Deployment

10.1 Introduction

10.2 On-Premise

10.3 Cloud-Based

11. Global Behavioral Biometrics Market Segmentation, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Risk & Compliance Management

11.3 Identity Proofing

11.4 Continuous Authentication

11.5 Fraud Detection & Prevention

11.6 Other

12. Global Behavioral Biometrics Market Segmentation, By Organization Size

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Large Enterprises

12.3 SMBs

12.4 Other

13. Global Behavioral Biometrics Market Segmentation, By Industry

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Retail & E-Commerce

13.3 Healthcare

13.4 BFSI

13.5 Government & Defense

13.6 IT & Telecom

13.7 Others

14. Regional Analysis

14.1 Introduction

14.2 North America

14.2.1 USA

14.2.2 Canada

14.2.3 Mexico

14.3 Europe

14.3.1 Germany

14.3.2 UK

14.3.3 France

14.3.4 Italy

14.3.5 Spain

14.3.6 The Netherlands

14.3.7 Rest Of Europe

14.4 Asia-Pacific

14.4.1 Japan

14.4.2 South Korea

14.4.3 China

14.4.4 India

14.4.5 Australia

14.4.6 Rest Of Asia-Pacific

14.5 The Middle East & Africa

14.5.1 Israel

14.5.2 UAE

14.5.3 South Africa

14.5.4 Rest

14.6 Latin America

14.6.1 Brazil

14.6.2 Argentina

14.6.3 Rest Of Latin America

15. Company Profiles

15.1 Mastercard Incorporated.

15.1.1 Financial

15.1.2 Products/ Services Offered

15.1.3 SWOT Analysis

15.1.4 The SNS View

15.2 BioCatch Ltd.

15.3 Nuance Communications Inc.

15.4 NuData Security

15.5 SecuredTouch Ltd.

15.6 UnifyID

15.7 Fair Issac Corporation

15.8 ThreatMark

15.9 Callsign Inc.

15.10 Adjust GmbH

15.11 Mastercard Incorporated

15.12 Plurilock Security Solutions Inc.

15.13 SecureAuth Corporation

15.14 Zighra

15.15 BEHAVIOSEC INC.

15.16 EZMCOM Inc.

15.17 IBM Corporation

15.18 NEC Corporation

15.19 SAMSUNG SDS

15.20 Other

16.Competitive Landscape

16.1 Competitive Benchmark

16.2 Market Share Analysis

16.3 Recent Developments

17. Conclusion

About SNS Insider

At SNS Insider, we believe that businesses should have access to the best market intelligence and insights, regardless of their size or industry. That's why we offer a range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, from startups to big corporations. With a passion for our work and an unwavering commitment to delivering value, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their full potential.