Vehicle Analytics Market is Poised to Reach USD 20.62 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 25.5% | Rising Demand for Real-Time Analysis of Data Received from Sensors and GPS Tracking Devices to Drive Market Growth – SNS Insider

Pune, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per SNS Insider, the Vehicle Analytics Market was valued at USD 3.35 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 20.62 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

The vehicle analytics market is being driven by the increasing need for real-time analysis of data received from sensors and GPS tracking devices. As the market continues to grow, the use of cloud-based technology is expected to become even more prevalent. The ability to analyze real-time data from multiple sources in a centralized location is crucial for the effective management of fleets, and cloud-based technology is providing the necessary infrastructure to make this possible.

By Application:

Predictive Maintenance

Warranty Analytic

Traffic Management

Usage-based Insurance

Safety and Security Management

Infotainment

Driver and User Behaviour Analysis

Dealer Performance Analysis

Road Charging

By Component:

Software

Services

By End user:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Service Providers

Fleet Owners

Automotive Dealers

Insurers

Regulatory Bodies

By Deployment Model:

On-Premises

On-Demand

Major Trends Observed for Vehicle Analytics Market

The market is poised for higher traction in the coming years, thanks in large part to the advancements in IoT (Internet of Things) and smart cities. These developments will provide vehicle analytics programs with even more data to analyze, allowing them to produce more accurate and detailed insights into vehicle performance, driver behavior, and other key metrics.

Software platforms have emerged as a critical component of many modern systems, including those used in the automotive industry. These platforms are responsible for controlling the system as a whole, from the end-point to the central control point, and are essential for ensuring the smooth operation of complex systems.

Europe, including the United Kingdom, is expected to play a major role in the growth of the global market in the coming years. As the automotive industry in Europe continues to evolve and embrace new technologies, the demand for vehicle analytics is increasing.

Impact of recession on Vehicle Analytics Market

It is worth noting that the impact of a recession on the market may vary depending on the type of services offered. For example, some companies may focus on providing maintenance and repair analytics, which may actually experience increased demand during a recession as businesses look for ways to extend the life of their vehicles and reduce costs.

Key Developments Related to Vehicle Analytics Market

Volvo Trucks North America has announced the launch of its new Connected Vehicle Analytics (CVA) tool for dealers at the 2023 TMC Annual Meeting. The CVA tool is designed to provide dealers with advanced analytics and real-time data on vehicle performance and maintenance needs, improving the efficiency of servicing and repairs.

Edmunds, the trusted source for car shopping advice, has just announced an exciting new feature on their website. They are now providing EV battery insights to help used-vehicle shoppers make more informed decisions when buying an electric vehicle. This feature is especially important for used-car buyers, as the health of the battery can significantly impact the value and longevity of the vehicle.

