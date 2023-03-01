Vehicle Analytics Market is Poised to Reach USD 20.62 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 25.5% | Rising Demand for Real-Time Analysis of Data Received from Sensors and GPS Tracking Devices to Drive Market Growth – SNS Insider

Pune, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per SNS Insider, the Vehicle Analytics Market was valued at USD 3.35 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 20.62 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
The vehicle analytics market is being driven by the increasing need for real-time analysis of data received from sensors and GPS tracking devices. As the market continues to grow, the use of cloud-based technology is expected to become even more prevalent. The ability to analyze real-time data from multiple sources in a centralized location is crucial for the effective management of fleets, and cloud-based technology is providing the necessary infrastructure to make this possible.
Book Your PDF Sample Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1041
By Application:
- Predictive Maintenance
- Warranty Analytic
- Traffic Management
- Usage-based Insurance
- Safety and Security Management
- Infotainment
- Driver and User Behaviour Analysis
- Dealer Performance Analysis
- Road Charging
By Component:
- Software
- Services
By End user:
- Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
- Service Providers
- Fleet Owners
- Automotive Dealers
- Insurers
- Regulatory Bodies
By Deployment Model:
- On-Premises
- On-Demand
Major Trends Observed for Vehicle Analytics Market
- The market is poised for higher traction in the coming years, thanks in large part to the advancements in IoT (Internet of Things) and smart cities. These developments will provide vehicle analytics programs with even more data to analyze, allowing them to produce more accurate and detailed insights into vehicle performance, driver behavior, and other key metrics.
- Software platforms have emerged as a critical component of many modern systems, including those used in the automotive industry. These platforms are responsible for controlling the system as a whole, from the end-point to the central control point, and are essential for ensuring the smooth operation of complex systems.
- Europe, including the United Kingdom, is expected to play a major role in the growth of the global market in the coming years. As the automotive industry in Europe continues to evolve and embrace new technologies, the demand for vehicle analytics is increasing.
Impact of recession on Vehicle Analytics Market
It is worth noting that the impact of a recession on the market may vary depending on the type of services offered. For example, some companies may focus on providing maintenance and repair analytics, which may actually experience increased demand during a recession as businesses look for ways to extend the life of their vehicles and reduce costs.
Key Developments Related to Vehicle Analytics Market
- Volvo Trucks North America has announced the launch of its new Connected Vehicle Analytics (CVA) tool for dealers at the 2023 TMC Annual Meeting. The CVA tool is designed to provide dealers with advanced analytics and real-time data on vehicle performance and maintenance needs, improving the efficiency of servicing and repairs.
- Edmunds, the trusted source for car shopping advice, has just announced an exciting new feature on their website. They are now providing EV battery insights to help used-vehicle shoppers make more informed decisions when buying an electric vehicle. This feature is especially important for used-car buyers, as the health of the battery can significantly impact the value and longevity of the vehicle.
Purchase This Exclusive Report, Single User License Copy at $4650 and Corporate License copy at 6450 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1041
Table Of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact Of Ukraine- Russia War
4.3 Impact Of Ongoing Recession
4.3.1 Introduction
4.3.2 Impact On Major Economies
4.3.2.1 US
4.3.2.2 Canada
4.3.2.3 Germany
4.3.2.4 France
4.3.2.5 United Kingdom
4.3.2.6 China
4.3.2.7 Japan
4.3.2.8 South Korea
4.3.2.9 Rest Of The World
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Global Vehicle Analytics Market Segmentation, By Application
8.1 Predictive Maintenance
8.2 Warranty Analytic
8.3 Traffic Management
8.4 Usage-Based Insurance
8.5 Safety And Security Management
8.6 Infotainment
8.7 Driver And User Behaviour Analysis
8.8 Dealer Performance Analysis
8.9 Road Charging
9. Global Vehicle Analytics Market Segmentation, By Component
9.1 Software
9.2 Services
10. Global Vehicle Analytics Market Segmentation, By End User
10.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
10.2 Service Providers
10.3 Fleet Owners
10.4 Automotive Dealers
10.5 Insurers
10.6 Regulatory Bodies
11. Global Vehicle Analytics Market Segmentation, By Deployment Model
11.1 On-Premises
11.2 On-Demand
12. Regional Analysis
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.5 The Middle East & Africa
12.6 Latin America
13. Company Profiles
13.1 Microsoft Corporation
13.1.1 Financial
13.1.2 Products/ Services Offered
13.1.3 SWOT Analysis
13.1.4 The SNS View
13.2 SAP SE
13.3 Genetec
13.4 Microsoft Corporation
13.5 IBM Corporation
13.6 Inseego
13.7 CloudMade
13.8 Agnik LLC
13.9 Intelligent Mechatronic Systems
13.10 Harman International Industries
13.11 Inc.
13.12 Teletrac Navman
13.13 Inquiron
13.14 Automotive Rentals
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Benchmarking
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Recent Developments
- Conclusion
About SNS Insider
At SNS Insider, we believe that businesses should have access to the best market intelligence and insights, regardless of their size or industry. That's why we offer a range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, from startups to big corporations. With a passion for our work and an unwavering commitment to delivering value, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their full potential.