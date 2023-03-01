Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market through Service to Soar at a CAGR of over 23.9% from 2023 to 2033, Reveals Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market is expected to register a valuation of US$ 464.1 Billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 23.9%, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. The market through healthcare cloud infrastructure services is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2023 to 2033.



The market is growing rapidly due to a significant surge in digitalization, artificial intelligence, and machine learning computing, rising cloud database infrastructure, and increasing capital expenditure. The efficient cloud database management system enhances the quality of treatment and care of individuals.

The adoption of data analytics, wearable devices, and the Internet of Things surges the demand for the healthcare cloud computing market. The Internet of Things in Healthcare Industry is expected to change the dynamics of the healthcare industry. Cloud infrastructure helps to collect information on individual and remote monitoring of patients in the healthcare industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16639

Increased use of IoT solutions in healthcare is anticipated to spur market expansion over the forecast period. Market players including IBM, SAP SE, and Cisco Systems Inc. are leveraging IoT technologies and solutions to enhance healthcare products and services throughout their transactional activities.

Cloud computing allows access to the patient data to the manufacturer of the devices, services providers, doctors, and the patient as well. Cloud systems are integrated with healthcare organizations and represent a privacy and security safeguard for healthcare data by encrypting it with data hard forking and fine-grained access controls.

The market in North America is expected to cross US$ 150 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of over 20% from 2023 to 2033. The healthcare IT expenditure in the regions has been skyrocketing. The number of remote patient monitoring in the U.S. increased from 39.3 Million in 2021 to 45.1 Million in 2022. By 2025, this number is expected to swell to 70.6 Million. Besides, telemedicine appointments in the region have also surged which has consequently triggered the demand for healthcare cloud infrastructure in the region.

Contact our Market Research Specialist: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16639

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the global healthcare cloud infrastructure market are

Dell, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

Microsoft

Oracle

IBM

Salesforce

Amazon



A few of the recent developments in the Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market are:

In February 2022, IBM and SAP strengthened their partnership to enable clients to move their workloads from SAP solutions to the Cloud.





In February 2022, Kyndryl partnered with AWS to accelerate cloud adoption and innovation for customers.





In July 2021, Amazon announced the rollout of AWS for Health cloud services for healthcare, genomics, and biopharma.





In July 2021, Wellforce announced the migration of its Epic infrastructure to AWS cloud.



Buy This Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16639

Market Segments Covered in Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market Analysis

By Component:

Hardware Server Storage Network

Services Software-as-a-service (SaaS) Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)



By End-Use:

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Complete TOC with Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/healthcare-cloud-infrastructure-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare Domain:

Lights for Dental Healthcare Market Size - The global lights for dental healthcare market is forecasted to expand at 5.7% CAGR to reach a market valuation of US$ 1.28 billion by the end of 2033, up from US$ 704.4 million that was recorded for 2022.

Flexible Endoscopes Market Share - The global flexible endoscopes market is forecasted to expand at 6.4% CAGR to reach a market valuation of US$ 16.73 Billion by the end of 2033, up from US$ 8.44 Billion that was recorded for 2022.

Mobile Sterile Units Market Growth - The global mobile sterile units market is projected to expand at 5.7% CAGR to reach a market valuation of US$ 391.3 Million by the end of 2033, up from US$ 214.6 Million that was recorded for 2022.

Portable Medical Devices Market Trends - The global portable medical devices market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The market is estimated to generate market revenue of US$ 163.84 billion by 2033, increasing from US$ 59.28 billion in 2023.

Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market Analysis - The market size of the Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market was around US$ 87 Million in 2023 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033. The market is expected to account for an absolute dollar opportunity of nearly US$ 65 Million from 2023 to 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com