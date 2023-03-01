LNG Bunkering Market Projected to Achieve a Sales Revenue of US$ 12,0729.9 Million by 2031, with Cargo Fleets Continuing to be the Primary Revenue Driver: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Astute Analytica, the global LNG Bunkering Market was valued at US$ 4,124.2 Mn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 12,0729.9 Mn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 46.2% over the forecast period 2023-2031.

LNG is an appealing alternative fuel as it has lower emission levels of greenhouse gases, nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides, and particulate matter compared to traditional marine fuels such as HFO and MDO. The demand for LNG as a marine fuel is growing, driven by its cost-effectiveness and environmental benefits.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the LNG bunkering market due to its high demand for LNG and the presence of some of the world's busiest ports. Additionally, countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea have implemented policies to promote the use of LNG as a marine fuel. Europe is also expected to be a significant market for LNG bunkering due to the EU's target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030. This target is expected to increase the demand for cleaner fuels such as LNG in the region.

Several companies, including Shell, Total, Gasum, ENN Energy, and Korea Gas Corporation, are operating in the highly competitive LNG bunkering market. These companies are investing in infrastructure development, such as LNG bunkering vessels and storage tanks, to meet the growing demand for LNG bunkering services.

Astute Analytica’s Study Reveals Growing Need For Investment in Infrastructure and Technology to Facilitate Increased Use of LNG for Bunkering

There is a growing need for investment in infrastructure and technology to facilitate the increased use of LNG for bunkering purposes. LNG is a low-emission fuel that can help the shipping industry meet emissions reduction targets. As a result, the demand for LNG bunkering market as a marine fuel is expected to grow in the coming years. However, the adoption of LNG as a marine fuel requires the development of appropriate infrastructure and technology to support its use. To facilitate the use of LNG as a marine fuel, companies must invest in infrastructure such as LNG bunkering vessels, storage tanks, and distribution facilities. These investments are necessary to ensure a reliable and cost-effective supply of LNG for bunkering purposes. In addition, investments in technology are essential to ensure the safe and efficient handling of LNG.

For example, the development of LNG bunkering vessels requires significant investment in specialized equipment, such as cryogenic pumps and storage tanks. The installation of LNG storage tanks at ports also requires significant investment. However, these investments are necessary in the global LNG bunkering market to ensure that ships have access to a reliable supply of LNG for bunkering purposes.

Investments in technology are also necessary to ensure the safe and efficient handling of LNG. This includes the development of LNG fueling stations, which must comply with strict safety regulations. In addition, investments in technology are needed to ensure that LNG bunkering operations are efficient and cost-effective. This includes the use of digital technology to optimize logistics and reduce operational costs.

Cargo Fleets to Remain the Largest Revenue Contributor to LNG Bunkering Market

Cargo fleets are expected to remain the largest revenue contributor to the global LNG bunkering market in the years to come. According to a recent report by Astute Analytica, the cargo fleets segment is expected to hold more than 27% of the total market share. This segment is expected to further expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the fact that owners of bulk and general cargo fleets are increasingly demanding LNG as a fuel source due to its low emissions and compliance with IMO regulations.

Further, LNG bunkering is becoming increasingly cost-competitive when compared to traditional fuel sources such as heavy fuel oil, marine diesel fuel (MDO) and marine gas oil (MGO). In addition, the increasing number of LNG bunkering facilities at ports and terminals globally is helping drive the demand for LNG bunkering services. Currently, there are 84 LNG bunkering facilities located at terminals and ports around the global LNG bunkering market. For example, 49 of these facilities are located in Europe, 24 in Asia, six in North America, four in Australia and one in South America.

According to our data, a classification society and risk management company, there were 200 LNG-fueled vessels in operation as of the end of 2020. Of these, the majority were cargo ships, including container ships, bulk carriers, and tankers. This represents a significant increase from just a few years ago, when there were only a handful of LNG-fueled cargo ships in operation.

In addition, there are many more LNG-fueled cargo ships on order, indicating that the trend towards the use of LNG in the shipping industry is set to continue. There were 193 LNG-fueled vessels on order as of January 2022. Of these, the majority were again cargo ships, including container ships, bulk carriers, and tankers.

Asia Pacific to keep Dominating Global LNG Bunkering Market by Eating Up Revenue Share of MEA and North America

Asia Pacific is expected to be a major player in the global LNG bunkering industry in the coming years, surpassing North America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) in terms of market share. Asia Pacific is expected to capture more than 66% share of the global market, capturing more than 7% higher than market share in 2022 at the loss of the Middle East and Africa and North America. The region is experiencing a rapid increase in the demand for LNG bunkering services as shipping companies and port operators look to reduce their emissions and meet the international standards set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

According to a recent report by Astute Analytica, the global LNG bunkering market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 46.2% by 2031. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for cleaner fuel sources and the rise of global environmental regulations, such as the IMO 2020 regulations, which require ships to reduce their sulfur emissions. In addition, the increasing availability of LNG infrastructure and the increasing number of players entering the market is further anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific currently holds the largest share in the LNG bunkering market and is expected to maintain its lead in the coming years. This can be attributed to the presence of several prominent LNG bunkering operators in the region, such as the Peninsula Petroleum Group, which has a strong presence in key bunkering locations such as Gibraltar, ARA, Las Palmas, Mauritius, Panama, and Malta. In addition, the increasing demand for efficient supply chains and the growth of trade between China and other Asian countries are expected to contribute to the growth of the LNG bunkering market in the region.

The growth of the LNG bunkering industry in Asia Pacific is further supported by the increasing investments made by governments in the region to support the development of clean fuel technologies. For example, China has implemented various supportive measures to promote the use of LNG as marine fuel, including providing tax incentives and subsidies, and setting up dedicated LNG bunkering hubs.

Competitive Landscape: Top 6 Players Captures More than 76.5% Market Share

The LNG Bunkering market is highly competitive with the presence of many players operating in the industry. The market is dominated by big players who have a significant market share. These players have adopted various competitive strategies, such as merger and acquisition, to expand their geographical boundaries and strengthen their market position. The top six players in the market, including Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Total SA, Engie SA, Korea Gas Corporation, Linde, and Skangas AS (Gasum), hold a cumulative market share of 76.5%. This indicates that the market is highly consolidated, and new entrants face significant challenges to establish themselves in the industry.

In addition to the competitive strategies adopted by big players, the LNG Bunkering market is also influenced by various macroeconomic factors. The increasing demand for LNG as a fuel in the shipping industry due to its low carbon emissions is one of the key drivers of the market. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has also set regulations to reduce the sulfur content in marine fuel, further increasing the demand for LNG bunkering.

Moreover, the market is also influenced by the availability of LNG infrastructure, which includes terminals, vessels, and trucks for transportation. The high initial investment required for establishing LNG infrastructure is a major barrier to entry for new players. As a result, many players are partnering with existing infrastructure providers to enter the market and gain a foothold.

Another trend observed in the LNG bunkering market is the increasing collaboration between players to provide end-to-end solutions. For instance, Total SA and CMA CGM Group have partnered to develop LNG bunkering infrastructure for container ships, while Shell and Carnival Corporation have collaborated to develop LNG bunkering for cruise ships. Such collaborations allow players to leverage each other's strengths and provide comprehensive solutions to their customers.

