Global Travel Insurance Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $37 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel Insurance Market By Insurance Cover, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Age Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global travel insurance market size was valued at $19.24 billion in 2019, and projected to reach $37.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Market Players

American International Group, Inc.

Assicurazioni Generali S. P. A.

Aviva

AXA

Zurich

Just Travel Cover

PassportCard

Trailfinders Ltd.

Staysure

Insurefor. com

Travel insurance is a protection policy for tourists and travelers that covers unforeseen losses and damages while traveling. Most travel insurance plans primarily cover emergency medical bills while traveling abroad. However, comprehensive policies usually include trip cancellation, lost luggage, aircraft delays, public liability, as well as other costs. Travel insurance policies are usually available for both international tourists as well as domestic travelers.

Moreover, travel insurance can provide travelers with a sense of security and safety while visiting a foreign land. However, with slowdowns in the travel and hospitality segment caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global travel insurance industry experienced significant shrinkage during the period. Although, with the average travel scene returning back on levels of pre-pandemic levels, the travel insurance market is expected to grow in the coming years.



The growth of the global travel insurance market is driven by factors such as the rise in tourism demands post the pandemic. Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the government-imposed lockdowns, the travel industry saw a massive decline in the market. However, the global tourism sector has been recovering from the pandemic, and the tourism sector has seen a considerable increase in revenue generation.

The increase in revenge spending among people is considered an essential factor in increasing tourism revenue. In addition, government-mandated travel policies further fuel the growth of the travel insurance market. However, the lack of awareness regarding travel insurance policies among users limits the growth of this market. Contrarily, new technological developments in the travel insurance industry are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market in the upcoming years.

With the growth in adoption of smartphones and handheld devices, travel bookings and insurance policies have become more accessible for the common people. Travel agency websites and services have made it easier for consumers to book, transact & cancel tickets and bookings. In addition, the expansion of products and services in a travel insurance policy is expected to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the travel insurance market during the forecast period.



The travel insurance market is fragmented on the basis of insurance cover, distribution channel, end user, age group, and region. By insurance cover, it is segmented into single-trip travel insurance, annual multi-trip travel insurance, and long-stay travel insurance. By distribution channel, the market is divided into insurance intermediaries, insurance companies, banks, insurance brokers, and insurance aggregators.

By end user, it is classified into senior citizens, education travelers, business travelers, family travelers, and others. Based on age group, it is segregated into 1-17 years old, 18-30 years old, 31-49 years old, and above 50 years. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.



Key Benefits

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global travel insurance market along with the current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global travel insurance market size are provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global travel insurance market from 2022 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. Key benefits to the stakeholders

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: TRAVEL INSURANCE MARKET, BY INSURANCE COVER

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Single-Trip Travel Insurance

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market share analysis by country

4.3 Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market share analysis by country

4.4 Long-Stay Travel Insurance

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market share analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: TRAVEL INSURANCE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Insurance Intermediaries

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market share analysis by country

5.3 Insurance Companies

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market share analysis by country

5.4 Banks

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market share analysis by country

5.5 Insurance Brokers

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market share analysis by country

5.6 Insurance Aggregators

5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3 Market share analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: TRAVEL INSURANCE MARKET, BY END USER

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Senior Citizens

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market share analysis by country

6.3 Education Travelers

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market share analysis by country

6.4 Business Travelers

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market share analysis by country

6.5 Family Travelers

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market share analysis by country

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3 Market share analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: TRAVEL INSURANCE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 1-17 Years Old

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market share analysis by country

7.3 18-30 Years Old

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market share analysis by country

7.4 31-49 Years Old

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market share analysis by country

7.5 Above 50

7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3 Market share analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: TRAVEL INSURANCE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nswmqg-insurance?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.