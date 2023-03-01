Prepare to breathe deeply: Yoga Pod welcomes renowned author and international breathing teacher Max Strom to Boulder for transformative weekend workshop

BOULDER, Colo., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoga Pod, a wife-and-husband-owned, Boulder-based yoga studio, today announced a collaboration with distinguished author and breathing teacher Max Strom to offer weekend workshops at its south Boulder studio (633 S. Broadway) on April 8 and 9.

“After the successful launch of our south Boulder location last year, we are thrilled to partner with someone as inspirational as Max Strom to provide educational workshops that equip our community with resources that enrich their lives beyond the redemptive and healing power of yoga,” said Nicole Wienholt, co-owner of Yoga Pod. “How we breathe affects our stress levels, anxiety, quality of sleep — and even our relationships. Max’s unique workshops will empower attendees to harness the power of their breath to build better connections with themselves and other people in their lives.”

Yoga Pod is offering four special events taught by Strom on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9 located at their south Boulder studio (633 S. Broadway, 80305):

Learn to Breathe, to Heal Yourself and Your Relationships — Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

— Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Opening the Chest & Shoulders - A New State of Energy — Saturday, April 8, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

— Saturday, April 8, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Secret of Using Movement & Postures to Find Stillness Every Time — Sunday, April 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

— Sunday, April 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Some Doors Open Only from the Inside — Sunday, April 9, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Each workshop is offered individually, and attendees can register for one, some or all four sessions. The cost for every workshop is $45.

Strom has spent the last 26 years on the cutting edge of breathing and breath-initiated movement, bringing his teachings to over 150 cities in 25 countries worldwide. His groundbreaking system of breathing techniques is designed to alleviate anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress and sleep problems. He has given three TEDx talks and is the author of “A Life Worth Breathing” and “There Is No App For Happiness.”

“Through proper breath work, meditation and yoga, I’ve found that it makes me a kinder, lighter and happier person. Our body, mind and spirit are all connected, so having a physical, spiritual practice can help align everything,” said Max Strom. “I hope that people who attend my workshops discover a sense of calmness and emotional release that allows them to discover deeper insights about themselves and find spiritual healing.”

For more information or to register to attend Max Strom’s workshops at the south Boulder Yoga Pod, please visit yogapodboulderlongmont.com/max-strom.

About Yoga Pod

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Yoga Pod honors the 5,000-year tradition of yoga through various classes and offerings aimed at guiding members to a greater state of health, well-being and connection. Co-owned by Nicole and Gerry Wienholt since 2010, Yoga Pod offers exceptional class offerings built for all levels, from beginner to advanced. Each class is led by phenomenal, experienced and diverse teachers who incorporate richness into practice to create a vibrant yoga community where you can transform your body, elevate your mind and open your heart.

###