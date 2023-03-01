Global Test Benches Market Report to 2028 - Stiffening of Emissions Regulations to Protect the Environment Drives Growth

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Test Benches Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware and Software), By Application, By Test Material (Valve, Motors, Furniture), By Type, By Test Stands, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Test Benches Market size is expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

Robert Bosch GmbH

Nidec Corporation

Ametek, Inc.

dSPACE GmbH

PPT Group (Mecmesin)

Kern & Sohn GmbH

IMADA, Inc.

MCD Elektronik GmbH

Blum-Novotest GmbH

Haven Automation Ltd.

Test benches are supporting equipment that is utilized to physically test a device or component before assembling. In the case of mass production, these are frequently used to check that quality standards are met by testing samples.

As a support tool for testing personnel, these benches make sure that products are tested in accordance with predetermined criteria and that the testing procedure is repeatable and consistent with the established quality standards.



In some applications, test benches are used to inspect the component while also assembling it in the final product. Before installing and commissioning their products, test benches assist manufacturers in customizing their offerings to meet specific performance requirements. The performance of such products in the field is also enhanced by the testing benches. It is anticipated that these elements will increase the demand for test benches.



Over the forecast period, the market is anticipated to grow as test benches are increasingly used in a variety of industrial applications, including automotive & transportation, power generation and utilities, semiconductor and electronics, and industrial manufacturing. Test benches aid manufacturers in ensuring product quality, extending product life, and comprehending component limitations.



Product testing during the research & development stage and retesting prior to delivery, aid in reducing the number of issues related to the product's quality. Additionally, testing benches aid in accelerating the cycle of innovation and improving productivity and cost-efficiency. This is predicted to increase demand for the product. Before assembling the circuit boards and other electronic components, manufacturers can test and examine them due to the use of test benches in the electronics industry.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



A significant production slowdown resulted from the temporary suspension of manufacturing operations across key manufacturing hubs. As public gatherings and travel are increasingly restricted, people are becoming notably more isolated.

The COVID-19 pandemic is having impacted supply chain delays and stock market volatility. It directly affected test bench demand and production, disrupting the market and supply chain. During the pandemic, the use of test benches is halted as several manufacturing facilities closed, which has an adverse effect on the test bench market size.



Market Growth Factors

Increase In Use Of Test Bench In The Automotive Industry



The use of test benches in manufacturing processes is constantly increasing. Only the most important features and functions are tested when manufacturing and assembly test benches, also referred to as production test benches. The objective is to use quick testing procedures. It aids in confirming a design or model's accuracy or soundness. Testing and control of the manufacturing process is necessary to guarantee high quality.



Stiffening Of Emissions Regulations To Protect The Environment



The trend is toward the development of test apparatus and its application to gauge emission levels legally. The amount of NOx emissions from diesel vehicles that are allowed, has been reduced by ten times dueto six laws.

Every vehicle is required to abide by emission standards. To determine whether a vehicle complies with industry standards, the vehicle emission test system is used. In addition, a test bench and associated software can aid in determining the level of emissions produced by passenger cars while also increasing fuel efficiency.



Market Restraining Factors

Insufficient R&D Resources For Automotive Test Equipment



The strict regulations are governing gaseous emissions from vehicle exhaust and the growing requirement for routine, periodic technical inspections. Government wants to reduce the harmful environmental effects that light-duty and passenger vehicles cause. OEMs have been forced to test their vehicles effectively to make sure they comply with the many strict emission norms & regulations that have been mandated throughout the world. Different kinds of test benches are needed for contemporary vehicles with hybrid powertrains, such as hybrid cars.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition & Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Test Benches Market



Chapter 4. Global Test Benches Market by Component

4.1 Global Hardware Market by Region

4.2 Global Software Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Test Benches Market by Application

5.1 Global Automotive & Transportation Market by Region

5.2 Global Semiconductor & Electronics Market by Region

5.3 Global Industrial Manufacturing & Engineering Market by Region

5.4 Global Power Generation & Utilities Market by Region

5.5 Global Oil & Gas Market by Region

5.6 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Test Benches Market by Test Material

6.1 Global Valve Market by Region

6.2 Global Motors Market by Region

6.3 Global Furniture Market by Region

6.4 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Test Benches Market by Type

7.1 Global Valve Test Benches Market by Region

7.2 Global Force Test Bench Market by Region

7.3 Global Torque Test Bench Market by Region

7.4 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Test Benches Market by Test Stands

8.1 Global Motorized Test Stands Market by Region

8.2 Global Manual Test Stands Market by Region



Chapter 9. Global Test Benches Market by Region



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l6ea8j-test?w=12-test?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment