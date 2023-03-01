Peptide-based Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market to Surpass US$ 77.9 billion by 2033; As Governments Engage in Supportive Initiatives to Spur Healthcare Sector

Rockville, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The peptide-based metabolic disorder therapeutics market analysis offered by Fact.MR highlights key growth-shaping factors inducing demand in the market. The report provides insights into key factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and demand outlook for the peptide-based metabolic disorder therapeutics market. Besides this, the study analyzes the trends across various segments including drugs, distribution channels, and regions.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global peptide-based metabolic disorder therapeutics market is set to reach a US$ 77.9 billion by 2033. In 2023, it is likely to attain a value of US$ 25 billion. The market is estimated to surge at an impressive 12% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

Increasing digitization, sedentary lifestyles, growing interest in health and fitness are the factors that are propelling the demand for peptide-based metabolic disorders therapeutics. However, the wide availability of alternative therapies and treatments for metabolic disorders is expected to hamper the expansion of the global peptide-based metabolic disorders market.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease are the leading causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide. The cases of these chronic diseases are skyrocketing, reaching all regions and affecting all socioeconomic classes. Consequently, the rising occurrence of chronic diseases is expected to increase the demand for operative treatments and drive the market.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Get Free Sample Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=187

Due to tight regulation and high outsourcing costs, key companies are engaged in the in-house development of peptide therapeutics. Large pharmaceutical companies prefer to manufacture in-house because they have the right infrastructure for large-scale manufacture.

Cancer has emerged as the second-leading chronic disease in the peptide-based metabolic disorders therapeutics market. The key factors driving the progress of this segment are the rising global cancer cases and increasing prescriptions of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Increasing demand for effective and fast-acting therapeutics is anticipated to spur development of this market in the coming years.

Escalating awareness among healthcare workers and patients of the side effects of radiation and chemotherapy therapy is also a key factor. The presence of a robust product pipeline is also projected to assure market expansion. Fact.MR’s research suggests that peptides are gaining momentum in the United States healthcare business and will undergo clinical trials.

Key Takeaways:

Based on the distribution channel, the online pharmacies segment acceleration rate is estimated to be around 11% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

North America peptide-based metabolic disorder therapeutics market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 10.6% between 2023 and 2033.

India, Korea, and Japan are expected to be prominent markets as government initiatives supportive of market expansion surge.

The United States peptide-based metabolic disorder therapeutics market is anticipated to develop at a robust pace in the coming years.

China is expected to emerge as the most lucrative market for peptide-based metabolic disorder therapeutics over the next decade.



Growth Drivers:

A surge in the number of chronic diseases such as cancer and the use of peptides for treatment is driving the peptide-based metabolic disorders therapeutics market.

The rising use of peptides in cosmeceutical operations to slow down the process of skin aging is further accelerating the market.

Increasing investments in research & development for exploring new applications for peptide-based metabolic disorders therapeutics are anticipated to play a key role in market development.



Restraints:

Supply chain management and safety regulation issues by regulatory bodies are on course to emerge as key challenges for market players.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=187

Competitive Landscape:

The market is anticipated to be dominated by Eli Lilly Company, Ipsen S.A, PolyPeptide Group, Bachem Holding AG., CordenPharma International, PolyPeptide Group, and Novo Nordisk A/S, according to Fact. MR.

New product launches, investments in research & development activities, mergers, joint ventures, acquisitions, facility expansions, and partnerships are the key tactics employed by leading companies. Players are also exploring new production technologies and techniques to reduce costs and save time.

Recent Developments:

In January 2022, Amgen and Generate Biomedicines entered into a research partnership to discover and improve protein therapeutics across several therapeutic areas and establish delivery routes for clinical targets.

Amgen and Generate Biomedicines entered into a research partnership to discover and improve protein therapeutics across several therapeutic areas and establish delivery routes for clinical targets. In February 2022, Amgen and Plexium, Inc. announced a multi-year research collaboration and licensing agreement to develop new targeted proteolytic therapeutics against previously tough drug targets. A multi-year partnership will support the development of new molecular adhesive therapeutics by leveraging Amgen's expertise in emerging multispecific molecules.

Top Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Eli Lilly Company

Ipsen S.A

PolyPeptide Group

Bachem Holding AG.

CordenPharma International

PolyPeptide Group

Novo Nordisk A/S

Merck & Co. Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

AstraZeneca PLC

More Valuable Insights on the Market

In its research, Fact.MR reveals key factors anticipated to lift the development of the global peptide-based metabolic disorders therapeutics market over the forecast period (2023 to 2033). The study also offers an in-depth analysis of the opportunities and drivers expected to boost sales of peptide-based metabolic disorders therapeutics through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Drug:

Liraglutide

Exenatide

Others



By Distribution Channel:

Hospital

Retail

Online



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa



Get Full Access to this Premium Report!



https://www.factmr.com/checkout/187

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What will be the demand outlook for the peptide-based metabolic disorders therapeutics market from 2023 to 2033?

Which are the challenges faced in the peptide-based metabolic disorders therapeutics market?

Which region will lead the growth in the global peptide-based metabolic disorders therapeutics market between 2023 and 2033?

What is the projected market valuation of the peptide-based metabolic disorders therapeutics market in 2033?

Which are the factors driving the peptide-based metabolic disorders therapeutics market from 2023 to 2033?

Which region will generate the maximum revenue in the global peptide-based metabolic disorders therapeutics market?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage in the Healthcare Domain

Peptide-Based Cancer Therapeutics Market: Peptide-based cancer drugs are not yet in widespread use, but the low initial numbers do not indicate that the global market is pessimistic. New developments in dosing, stability, modification and preclinical success continue to enhance the future development potential of these oncology agents. North America is projected to develop at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period.

Peptide-Based Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market: Cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of mortality and morbidity worldwide. The development of peptides as therapeutic agents has been shunned by the pharmaceutical business due to their low stability, slow degradation rates, and poor delivery. The hospital pharmacy segment was projected to be close to a US$ 960 million valuation by 2022.

Peptide-Based Gastrointestinal-disorders Therapeutics Market:

Pharmaceutical companies are gradually collaborating with medical institutions and research centers to expand their peptide drug research and development pipelines. This is anticipated to influence market evolution in the coming years. North America is expected to perform at a strong CAGR of 13.9% through the forecast period.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

E: sales@factmr.com