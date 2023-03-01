Aerial Ladder Rescue Vehicle Market Size Expanding to Reach USD 2.3 Billion with a CAGR of 2.66% by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global aerial ladder rescue vehicle market is flourishing owing to urbanization, population expansion, an increase in construction activity, and an increase in public safety spending.

BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated the global aerial ladder rescue vehicle market size at USD 1,913.2 million in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, BlueWeave expects global aerial ladder rescue vehicle market size to grow at a steady CAGR of 2.66% reaching a value of USD 2,291.3 million by 2029. Due to increased government and corporate focus on readiness during fire rescue operations, the global market for aerial ladder platform vehicles is expected to grow during the forecast period. Due to the demand for these vehicles in the construction industry, the market for aerial ladder platform vehicles is growing. Rising construction activities are expected to offer significant potential opportunities for the main market players in aerial ladder platform vehicles throughout the projected timeframe. However, significant maintenance expenses may act as a huge restraining factor for the global aerial ladder rescue vehicle.

Global Aerial Ladder Rescue Vehicle Market – Overview

A fire-fighting vehicle is a vehicle designed for use in rescue and firefighting operations. An aerial ladder is a tool used to reach fires at higher elevations where regular ladders and equipment may not reach. Aerial ladder fire-fighting vehicles are used in emergencies and disasters where airborne rescue operations are carried out. Aerial ladders are constructed from high-strength steel. These vehicles can also be equipped with a fire pump and a water and foam tank, depending on the situation. Aerial ladder fire-fighting vehicles are in high demand to rescue people and put out roof and high-floor flames. There may be simultaneous operations for putting out fires and rescuing individuals.

Global Aerial Ladder Rescue Vehicle Market – By Application

Global aerial ladder rescue vehicle market by application is segmented into municipal, industrial, and airport. The municipal segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate between 2022 and 2030. The increasing global population is expected to increase demand for building construction, fire safety equipment, and rescue vehicles, resulting in increased product market growth. As a result, it has a positive impact on the global aerial ladder rescue vehicle market's growth.

Competitive Landscape

Global aerial ladder rescue vehicle market is fiercely competitive. Major companies in the market include Albert Ziegler GmbH (CIMC), Bronto Skylift Oy Ab, KARBA Automotive Machine Ind. and Trade Ltd. Co., Magirus GmbH, Morita Group, Oshkosh Corporation, Rosenbauer International AG, Schlingmann GmbH & Co. KG, Shenyang Jietong Fire Truck Co., Ltd., Zoomlion Heavy Industry, BRONTO SKYLIFT, OSHKOSH, BARLEY, GIMAEX, ANGLOCO, CIMC, and MOMLION. These companies use various strategies, including increasing investments in their R&D activities, mergers, and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, licensing agreements, and new product and service releases to further strengthen their position in the global aerial ladder rescue vehicle market.

Recent Development

In October 2022 - E-ONE, a subsidiary of REV Group Inc., delivered two E-ONE HP 95 Mid-Mount Platforms to the Phoenix Fire Department in Arizona as a part of an eight-unit order that includes a total of five platforms and three E-ONE HR 100 single axle ladder trucks.

- E-ONE, a subsidiary of REV Group Inc., delivered two E-ONE HP 95 Mid-Mount Platforms to the Phoenix Fire Department in Arizona as a part of an eight-unit order that includes a total of five platforms and three E-ONE HR 100 single axle ladder trucks. In April 2021 - The Kerala Fire and Rescue Services Department included the purchase of a Turn Table Ladder (TTL) in their new modernization process. The department announced procuring TTL with a height of 65 m that can be used for rescue and firefighting missions on high-rise buildings.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA) Product/ Service Segmentation Type, Application, Region Key Players Albert Ziegler GmbH (CIMC), Bronto Skylift Oy Ab, KARBA Automotive Machine Ind. and Trade Ltd. Co., Magirus GmbH, Morita Group, Oshkosh Corporation, Rosenbauer International AG, Schlingmann GmbH & Co. KG, Shenyang Jietong Fire Truck Co., Ltd., Zoomlion Heavy Industry, BRONTO SKYLIFT, OSHKOSH, BARLEY, GIMAEX, ANGLOCO, CIMC, MOMLION



By Type

Below 20 m 20–30 m 30–40 m 40–50 m 50–60 m 60–70 m Above 70 m



By Application

Municipal Industrial Airport



By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific (APAC) Latin America



Middle East and Africa (MEA)









