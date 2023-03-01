Global Embedded Temperature Sensor Market Report to 2030: Featuring Panasonic, Delphi Technologies, Siemens, ABB and STMicroelectronics Among Others

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embedded Temperature Sensor Market, By Type, End-use Industry, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Temperature sensors are used to detect heat or temperature. These sensors detect physical temperature and provide results in analog and digital form.

These sensors are used in various industries such as automotive, healthcare, metal manufacturing, aerospace and defense, and others. Industrialization and advanced technologies are driving growth of the embedded temperature sensor market. Advanced technologies such as autonomous vehicles and robotics will provide lucrative opportunities for embedded temperature sensor market.



Further, to detect symptoms of coronavirus pandemic, checking fever is necessary. Companies are focusing on launching portable temperature sensing devices. Huawei's new smartphone, Honor Play 4 Pro, launched in June 2020, has a temperature sensor built-in. The infrared sensor supports temperatures from -20C to 100C.



The Embedded Temperature Sensor Market is estimated to account for US$ 13,401.1 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2030.



Market Dynamics:



The global embedded temperature sensor market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of temperature sensors in the healthcare industry. Temperature sensor needs less power for functioning and provide results with high accuracy.

Government are mandating people to use temperature sensors to detect heat-related issues in the medical industry. Various IoT projects across the globe are using temperature sensors for collecting efficient and accurate data, and also, to provide better care to the patients.

For instance, according to the American Heart Association (AHA), heart diseases kill around 17.3 million people annually, which is expected to rise to 23.6 million by 2030. Innovative temperature sensors are used to mitigate heat-related mortality rates. Moreover, increasing adoption of temperature sensors in chemical industries is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Temperature sensors are used in various processes such as refining, cracking, and incineration to control and monitor the temperature.



Furthermore, many global players across different regions are focusing on developing new products with advanced features and technologies to gain competitive edge in the market. Industries are developing high tech embedded temperature sensors with new features to cater to the demand from the end users.



Detailed Segmentation:

Global Embedded Temperature Sensor Market, By Type:

Non-contact

Infrared

Fiber Optic

Contact

Bimetallic

Temperature Sensor IC

Thermistor

Resistive Temperature Detector

Thermocouple

Global Embedded Temperature Sensor Market, End-use Industry:

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Metals & Mining

Global Embedded Temperature Sensor Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Honeywell International Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Panasonic Corporation

Delphi Technologies

Siemens

ABB

STMicroelectronics

Emerson Electric Co.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Fluke Process Instruments

Mouser Electronics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

TE Connectivity

DENSO CORPORATION

OMRON Corporation

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Amphenol Advanced Sensors

Maxim Integrated

KONGSBERG

Yokogawa India Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

TDK-Micronas GmbH

Amphenol Corporation

OMEGA Engineering inc

ON Semiconductor

CODICO GmbH

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

VINCI

Digi-Key Electronics

