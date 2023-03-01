Worldwide Photoinitiator Competitive Analysis Report 2023 Featuring AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, DIC Colour and Comfort, Siegwerk, Dymax, and Master Bond

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Photoinitiator Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report also offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities.

In this research study, six companies such as AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, DIC Colour and Comfort, Siegwerk, Dymax, and Master Bond Inc. were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for photoinitiator.

The six profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics.

The photoinitiator manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving. Major players in photoinitiator market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives. The dynamics of the photoinitiator market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer's needs and seller's capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.



Over the years, the level of demand for photoinitiator has increased due to the increasing demand in wood coatings, automotive coatings, and powder coatings. Photoinitiator is used for a variety of applications, such as paints, inks, and adhesives and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7 %. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand of photoinitiator due to its excellent properties like relative stability and range of light absorption.

Companies Featured

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries

DIC Colour and Comfort

Siegwerk

Dymax

Master Bond Inc.

