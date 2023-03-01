Global Orthopedic Cell Therapy (MedCore) Market Report 2023-2029: Platelet-rich Cell Therapy and Bone Marrow Cell Therapy Procedure Insights Competitive Analysis,

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Orthopedic Cell Therapy Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2023-2029 MedCore - Includes: Platelet-rich Cell Therapy and 1 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2022, the global orthopedic cell therapy market was valued at $470 million. This is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 7.2% to reach $760 million over the forecast period.



The full report suite on the global market for orthopedic cell therapy includes platelet-rich cell therapy and bone marrow cell therapy.

PROCEDURE NUMBERS



Apart from the decline and recovery during 2020 and 202 because of the delay and cancellation of elective procedures, the total number of orthopedic cell therapy procedures is projected to grow at a mid-single-digit rate over the forecast period.



GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC CELL THERAPY MARKET INSIGHTS



The orthopedic cell therapy market continues to grow steadily year after year largely due to the rising number of BMAC units sold. The COVID-19 pandemic did impact this market, leading to an overall decrease in procedures in 2020 and a consequent dip in market value. A rapid increase in market value was seen in 2022 in both the PRP and BMAC segments as the pandemic's impact subsides, as patients who previously postponed surgeries were able to get elective surgeries again.



GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC CELL THERAPY MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS



The global orthopedic bone cell therapy market is controlled by three main companies: Harvest Terumo, Zimmer Biomet, and Isto Biologics.



In 2022, Harvest Technologies was the frontrunner in the orthopedic cell therapy market. Harvest Technologies products include Harvest BMAC and Harvest PRP. Harvest Technologies also has an adipose tissue concentrator, Harvest AdiPrep, and its Harvest SmartPrep multicellular processing system, which is capable of handling bone marrow, blood and adipose tissue for concentration.



DATA TYPES INCLUDED

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

Sports Medicine Procedure Volumes

Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2022

Market Drivers & Limiters for each Sports Medicine market segment

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

Disease Overviews and Demographic Information

Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors

GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC CELL THERAPY MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY

Platelet-rich Cell Therapy Market

Bone Marrow Cell Therapy Market

Key Topics Covered:



Orthopedic Cell Therapy Market

Executive Summary

Global Orthopedic Cell Therapy Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Regions Included

Introduction

Platelet-Rich Plasma

Concentrated Bone Marrow Aspirate

Procedure Numbers

Total Orthopedic Cell Therapy Procedures

Platelet-Rich Plasma Procedures

Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate Procedures

Market Overview

By Segment

By Region

Market Analysis and Forecast

Platelet-Rich Plasma Market

Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate Market

Drivers and Limiters

Market Drivers

Market Limiters

Competitive Market Share Analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Harvest Terumo

Zimmer Biomet

Arthrex

Isto Biologics

Celling Biosciences

Exactech

Nuo Therapeutics

Adistem

BioCell

NuVasive

PromoCell

Regenexx

Takara Bio

ThermoGenesis

