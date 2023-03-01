Global Orthopedic Cell Therapy (MedCore) Market Report 2023-2029: Platelet-rich Cell Therapy and Bone Marrow Cell Therapy Procedure Insights Competitive Analysis,

In 2022, the global orthopedic cell therapy market was valued at $470 million. This is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 7.2% to reach $760 million over the forecast period.

The full report suite on the global market for orthopedic cell therapy includes platelet-rich cell therapy and bone marrow cell therapy.

PROCEDURE NUMBERS

Apart from the decline and recovery during 2020 and 202 because of the delay and cancellation of elective procedures, the total number of orthopedic cell therapy procedures is projected to grow at a mid-single-digit rate over the forecast period.

GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC CELL THERAPY MARKET INSIGHTS

The orthopedic cell therapy market continues to grow steadily year after year largely due to the rising number of BMAC units sold. The COVID-19 pandemic did impact this market, leading to an overall decrease in procedures in 2020 and a consequent dip in market value. A rapid increase in market value was seen in 2022 in both the PRP and BMAC segments as the pandemic's impact subsides, as patients who previously postponed surgeries were able to get elective surgeries again.

GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC CELL THERAPY MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS

The global orthopedic bone cell therapy market is controlled by three main companies: Harvest Terumo, Zimmer Biomet, and Isto Biologics.

In 2022, Harvest Technologies was the frontrunner in the orthopedic cell therapy market. Harvest Technologies products include Harvest BMAC and Harvest PRP. Harvest Technologies also has an adipose tissue concentrator, Harvest AdiPrep, and its Harvest SmartPrep multicellular processing system, which is capable of handling bone marrow, blood and adipose tissue for concentration.

DATA TYPES INCLUDED

  • Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends
  • Sports Medicine Procedure Volumes
  • Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2022
  • Market Drivers & Limiters for each Sports Medicine market segment
  • Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment
  • Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
  • Disease Overviews and Demographic Information
  • Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors

GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC CELL THERAPY MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY

  • Platelet-rich Cell Therapy Market
  • Bone Marrow Cell Therapy Market

Key Topics Covered:

Orthopedic Cell Therapy Market

  • Executive Summary
  • Global Orthopedic Cell Therapy Market Overview
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Regions Included
  • Introduction
  • Platelet-Rich Plasma
  • Concentrated Bone Marrow Aspirate
  • Procedure Numbers
  • Total Orthopedic Cell Therapy Procedures
  • Platelet-Rich Plasma Procedures
  • Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate Procedures
  • Market Overview
  • By Segment
  • By Region
  • Market Analysis and Forecast
  • Platelet-Rich Plasma Market
  • Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate Market
  • Drivers and Limiters
  • Market Drivers
  • Market Limiters
  • Competitive Market Share Analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Harvest Terumo
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Arthrex
  • Isto Biologics
  • Celling Biosciences
  • Exactech
  • Nuo Therapeutics
  • Adistem
  • BioCell
  • NuVasive
  • PromoCell
  • Regenexx
  • Takara Bio
  • ThermoGenesis

