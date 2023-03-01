DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 February 2023 £38.35m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 February 2023 £38.35m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 49,176,599

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 28 February 2023 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 77.99p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 77.99p

Ordinary share price 65.70p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (15.76%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 28/02/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 10.29%

2 Centaur Media Plc 9.08%

3 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 8.53%

4 Hargreaves Services Plc 8.52%

5 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 6.57%

6 Synectics Plc 6.26%

7 Adept Technology Group Plc 6.24%

8 National World Plc 5.32%

9 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 4.96%

10 Inspecs Group plc 4.61%

11 DigitalBox plc 4.50%

12 Volex Plc 4.09%

13 Equals Group Plc 3.90%

14 OnTheMarket plc 3.77%

15 Cash and other net current assets 3.74%

16 Journeo plc 3.70%

17 Theworks.co.uk Plc 2.26%

18 Tactus Holdings Limited 1.98%

19 Norman Broadbent Plc 1.43%

20 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.25%