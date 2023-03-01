DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 February 2023
|£38.35m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 February 2023
|£38.35m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|49,176,599
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 28 February 2023 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|77.99p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|77.99p
|Ordinary share price
|65.70p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(15.76%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 28/02/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|10.29%
|2
|Centaur Media Plc
|9.08%
|3
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|8.53%
|4
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|8.52%
|5
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|6.57%
|6
|Synectics Plc
|6.26%
|7
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|6.24%
|8
|National World Plc
|5.32%
|9
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|4.96%
|10
|Inspecs Group plc
|4.61%
|11
|DigitalBox plc
|4.50%
|12
|Volex Plc
|4.09%
|13
|Equals Group Plc
|3.90%
|14
|OnTheMarket plc
|3.77%
|15
|Cash and other net current assets
|3.74%
|16
|Journeo plc
|3.70%
|17
|Theworks.co.uk Plc
|2.26%
|18
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|1.98%
|19
|Norman Broadbent Plc
|1.43%
|20
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.25%
|Total
|100.00%