DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 February 2023£38.35m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 February 2023£38.35m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):49,176,599
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 28 February 2023 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*77.99p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*77.99p
  
Ordinary share price 65.70p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(15.76%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 28/02/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
   
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)10.29%
2Centaur Media Plc9.08%
3Flowtech Fluidpower Plc8.53%
4Hargreaves Services Plc 8.52%
5Ramsdens Holdings Plc6.57%
6Synectics Plc6.26%
7Adept Technology Group Plc 6.24%
8National World Plc5.32%
9Fireangel Safety Technology Plc4.96%
10Inspecs Group plc4.61%
11DigitalBox plc4.50%
12Volex Plc4.09%
13Equals Group Plc3.90%
14OnTheMarket plc3.77%
15Cash and other net current assets3.74%
16Journeo plc3.70%
17Theworks.co.uk Plc2.26%
18Tactus Holdings Limited1.98%
19Norman Broadbent Plc1.43%
20Real Good Food Company Plc0.25%
 Total100.00%