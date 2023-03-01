Global Healthcare Staffing Market to Reach $46.37 Billion by 2027: Increasing Number of Healthcare Units Drives Growth

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Staffing Market (2022-2027) by Service Type, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare Staffing Market is estimated to be USD 32.65 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 46.37 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.27%

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding growth and reducing risks.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Healthcare Staffing Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Healthcare Staffing Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Healthcare Staffing Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 171 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $32.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $46.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Significant Rise in the Geriatric Population

4.1.2 Increase in Number of Healthcare Unit

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Rising Cost of Skilled Healthcare Workers

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rise in Pollution and Growing Budget in the Healthcare Industry

4.3.2 Innovation and Development of Healthcare IT Industry in Emerging Nations

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Medical Professional



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

5.5 PESTLE Analysis



6 Global Healthcare Staffing Market, By Service Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Allied Healthcare

6.3 Locum Tenens

6.4 Per diem Nurse

6.5 Travel Nurse



7 Global Healthcare Staffing Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Clinics

7.3 Hospitals

7.4 Nursing homes



8 Americas' Healthcare Staffing Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Argentina

8.3 Brazil

8.4 Canada

8.5 Chile

8.6 Colombia

8.7 Mexico

8.8 Peru

8.9 United States

8.10 Rest of Americas



9 Europe's Healthcare Staffing Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Austria

9.3 Belgium

9.4 Denmark

9.5 Finland

9.6 France

9.7 Germany

9.8 Italy

9.9 Netherlands

9.10 Norway

9.11 Poland

9.12 Russia

9.13 Spain

9.14 Sweden

9.15 Switzerland

9.16 United Kingdom

9.17 Rest of Europe



10 Middle East and Africa's Healthcare Staffing Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Egypt

10.3 Israel

10.4 Qatar

10.5 Saudi Arabia

10.6 South Africa

10.7 United Arab Emirates

10.8 Rest of MEA



11 APAC's Healthcare Staffing Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Australia

11.3 Bangladesh

11.4 China

11.5 India

11.6 Indonesia

11.7 Japan

11.8 Malaysia

11.9 Philippines

11.10 Singapore

11.11 South Korea

11.12 Sri Lanka

11.13 Thailand

11.14 Taiwan

11.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Accountable Healthcare Staffing, Inc.

13.2 AMN Healthcare Services Inc.

13.3 Aureus Medical Group

13.4 Aya Healthcare

13.5 CHG Management, Inc.

13.6 CardioSolution, LLC

13.7 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

13.8 Envision Healthcare Corp.

13.9 Favorite Healthcare Staffing Inc.

13.10 HealthTrust Workforce Solutions

13.11 InGenesis, Inc.

13.12 Jackson Healthcare, LLC

13.13 Maxim Staffing (Maxim Healthcare Group)

13.14 Medical Solutions, LLC

13.15 Soliant Health

13.16 Supplemental Health Care

13.17 TeamHealth

13.18 Trustaff Management, LLC

13.19 Vista Staffing Solutions



14 Appendix

