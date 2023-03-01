Global Healthcare Staffing Market to Reach $46.37 Billion by 2027: Increasing Number of Healthcare Units Drives Growth

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Staffing Market (2022-2027) by Service Type, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Healthcare Staffing Market is estimated to be USD 32.65 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 46.37 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.27%
Market Dynamics
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Healthcare Staffing Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Healthcare Staffing Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Report Metrics:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|171
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$32.65 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$46.37 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Significant Rise in the Geriatric Population
4.1.2 Increase in Number of Healthcare Unit
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Rising Cost of Skilled Healthcare Workers
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rise in Pollution and Growing Budget in the Healthcare Industry
4.3.2 Innovation and Development of Healthcare IT Industry in Emerging Nations
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Medical Professional
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
5.5 PESTLE Analysis
6 Global Healthcare Staffing Market, By Service Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Allied Healthcare
6.3 Locum Tenens
6.4 Per diem Nurse
6.5 Travel Nurse
7 Global Healthcare Staffing Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Clinics
7.3 Hospitals
7.4 Nursing homes
8 Americas' Healthcare Staffing Market
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Argentina
8.3 Brazil
8.4 Canada
8.5 Chile
8.6 Colombia
8.7 Mexico
8.8 Peru
8.9 United States
8.10 Rest of Americas
9 Europe's Healthcare Staffing Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Austria
9.3 Belgium
9.4 Denmark
9.5 Finland
9.6 France
9.7 Germany
9.8 Italy
9.9 Netherlands
9.10 Norway
9.11 Poland
9.12 Russia
9.13 Spain
9.14 Sweden
9.15 Switzerland
9.16 United Kingdom
9.17 Rest of Europe
10 Middle East and Africa's Healthcare Staffing Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Egypt
10.3 Israel
10.4 Qatar
10.5 Saudi Arabia
10.6 South Africa
10.7 United Arab Emirates
10.8 Rest of MEA
11 APAC's Healthcare Staffing Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Australia
11.3 Bangladesh
11.4 China
11.5 India
11.6 Indonesia
11.7 Japan
11.8 Malaysia
11.9 Philippines
11.10 Singapore
11.11 South Korea
11.12 Sri Lanka
11.13 Thailand
11.14 Taiwan
11.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Accountable Healthcare Staffing, Inc.
13.2 AMN Healthcare Services Inc.
13.3 Aureus Medical Group
13.4 Aya Healthcare
13.5 CHG Management, Inc.
13.6 CardioSolution, LLC
13.7 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.
13.8 Envision Healthcare Corp.
13.9 Favorite Healthcare Staffing Inc.
13.10 HealthTrust Workforce Solutions
13.11 InGenesis, Inc.
13.12 Jackson Healthcare, LLC
13.13 Maxim Staffing (Maxim Healthcare Group)
13.14 Medical Solutions, LLC
13.15 Soliant Health
13.16 Supplemental Health Care
13.17 TeamHealth
13.18 Trustaff Management, LLC
13.19 Vista Staffing Solutions
14 Appendix
