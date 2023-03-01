ApeX Pro Kicks Off MVP Traders League With Up to 100,000 USDC Prize Pool & Trading Fee Rebates

New York, NY, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decentralized and non-custodial exchange ApeX Pro continues to lead the charge in decentralized derivatives trading with its largest trading contest yet with the MVP Traders League . Crypto pundits looking for a trading challenge will race for a share of a mega prize pool worth up to 100,000 USDC and exclusive, limited-time fee rebate perks on all their post-contest trades.

Bridging the divide between centralized exchange (CEX) traders and the still-nascent Web3 space of decentralized exchanges (DEX), ApeX Pro offers a seamless switch between trading interfaces, user experience, liquidity and market depth via limitless access to the decentralized USDC perpetual swaps market. ApeX Pro was designed to offer efficient derivatives trades at the lowest costs, while guaranteeing high security and transparency on a familiar order book interface.

From March 10, 2023, 2AM UTC to March 24, 2023, 1:59AM UTC, traders are pit against one another under the MVP Traders League to emerge as champions based on their trading volumes — in a test of their trading strategies, split-second reactions to the ever-changing market and swift decision-making on a trading platform with significant liquidity and market depth.

ApeX Pro's unique architecture and integration with StarkWare's layer-2 scalability engine StarkEx ensures that traders have full custody of their funds at any given time, even as the contest progresses.

Decentralized Derivatives Trading, Accelerated

Traders can participate in the MVP Traders League by ensuring they have a minimum of 1,000 USDC in total equity on their ApeX Pro accounts, and are eligible to share in a growing prize pool with termed trading fee rebate perks of up to 20 days if they make their way to the top of the leaderboard in ranking.

The prize pool starts at 20,000 USDC, and as the number of participants grows, further tiers of the prize pool will be unlocked with the maximum bag of rewards totaling at 100,000 USDC. The top 10 traders based on individual, cumulative trading volume will split the prize pool, while the top 30 traders will be able to claim fee rebate perks across varying periods, to be applied on their subsequent ApeX Pro trades. Moreover, 50% of all qualified participants excluding the top 10 winners will be randomly selected to equally share in the side prize pool, worth up to 5,000 USDC.

Registration for the MVP Traders League begins March 1, 2023 at 9AM UTC and ends March 21, 2023, at 8:59AM UTC. Trades will be counted starting from March 10, 2023, 2AM UTC when the trading competition begins.

ApeX Pro stays committed to its mission of increasing global accessibility for its decentralized offerings without the need for new and aspiring Web3 traders to experience a steep, deterring learning curve.

Check out the prize pool and competition in detail here: https://pro.apex.exchange/tradingGame



About ApeX Pro

ApeX Pro is a non-custodial trading platform that delivers limitless cross-margined perpetual contracts to its metacommunity under a new social trading framework. As a part of its community-focused approach and commitment to the principles of decentralization, ApeX Pro offers reward-maximizing programs such as Trade-to-Earn, staking, referral and more. ApeX Pro strives to accelerate the mass adoption of Web3 and the constant innovation to its underlying model and offerings to bring about the biggest gains for its ecosystem members.