ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 1 March 2023 at 19:00 EET
Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 1 March 2023
At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:
|Date
|1 March 2023
|Exchange transaction
|Buy
|Share trading code
|ILKKA2
|Amount, shares
|1,400
|Average price/share, EUR
|3.8067
|Total cost, EUR
|5,329.38
The company holds a total of 65,489 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 1 March 2023.
Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.
On behalf of Ilkka Oyj
DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH
Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho
Additional information
Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418
Attachment