BioSenic SA: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, March 1st, 2023, 6.00pm CEST – BIOSENIC (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BIOS), the innovative company addressing unmet medical needs in in the areas of innate immunity, inflammation and organ/function repair, today announces an update in the total number of voting rights and shares. The following information is published in accordance with Article 15 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on regulated market.



Total amount of share capital on 31 January 2023 EUR 33,800,669 Total number of shares with voting rights on 31 January 2023 124,008,857 Total number of shares admitted to listing on 31 January 2023 33,340,263 Total number of new shares issued between 01 February 2023 and 28 February 2023 0





Total amount of share capital on 28 February 2023 EUR 33,800,669 Total number of shares with voting rights on 28 February 2023 124,008,857 Total number of voting rights (denominator) on 28 February 2023 124,008,857 Total number of shares admitted to listing on 28 February 2023 124,008,857 (1) Total number of attributed warrants 1,197,554 Total number of convertible bonds outstanding 826 Total number of remaining CB commitments 40 Total number of shares with voting rights that can be issued following the exercise of the attributed warrants and CB commitments, and the conversion of the convertible bonds 21,550,767 (2)

90,668,594 new shares issued to Medsenic shareholders on 24 October 2022 (the " New Shares ") are listed as from 10 February 2023 but subject to a lock-up until 24 July 2023 except for: 5% of the New Shares held by ABO Securities released from the lock-up since 17 February 2023. These New Shares were transferred by Medsenic shareholders to ABO Securities Ltd as a final and definitive payment for their duties as M&A advisor for the transaction. 2% of the New Shares held by each of Véronique Pomi-Schneiter and François Rieger released from the lock-up since 28 February 2023.





(2)

1,197,554 shares could be issued in case all 1,197,554 attributed warrants were exercised.

285,714 shares could be issued in case all 800 convertible bonds outstanding, issued in the private placement on 6 May 2020, were converted into shares based on the predetermined conversion price of EUR 7.00.

20,067,499 shares could be issued in case all 40 CB commitments remaining and all 26 convertible bonds outstanding of the ABO CB program signed on 30 May 2022 were exercised and converted into shares based on the conversion price of EUR 0.1644 (95% of the Volume-Weighted-Averaged-Price of BioSenics’ shares on 27 February 2023).





About BioSenic

BioSenic is a leading biotech company specializing in the development of clinical assets issued from: (i), the allogeneic cell therapy platform ALLOB and (ii) the Arsenic TriOxide (ATO) platform. Key target indications for the platforms include Graft versus Host Disease (GvHD), Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), Systemic Sclerosis (SSc) and high-risk tibial fractures.

Following the merger in October 2022, BioSenic combines the strategic positionings and strengths of Medsenic and Bone Therapeutics. The merger also enables Biosenic to add to its innovative cell therapy platform and strong IP for tissue repair protection with an entirely new arsenal of various anti-inflammatory and anti-autoimmune formulations using the immunomodulatory properties of ATO/OATO.

BioSenic is based in the Louvain-la-Neuve Science Park in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. Further information is available at http://www.biosenic.com.

About BioSenic technology platforms

BioSenic’s technology is based on:

1) The allogeneic cell and gene therapy platform, developed by Bone Therapeutics with differentiated bone marrow sourced Mesenchymal Stromal Cells (MSCs) that can be stored at the point of use in hospitals. Its current investigational medicinal product, ALLOB, represents a unique, proprietary approach to organ repair and specifically to bone regeneration, by turning undifferentiated stromal cells from healthy donors into bone-forming cells on the site of injury. These cells are produced via a proprietary BioSenic scalable manufacturing process. Following the CTA approval by regulatory authorities in Europe, the Company has initiated patient recruitment for the Phase IIb clinical trial with ALLOB in patients with difficult tibial fractures, using its optimized production process. ALLOB continues to be evaluated for other orthopedic indications including spinal fusion, osteotomy, maxillofacial and dental, and should be of value in new indications when cells will be further adapted or transformed with additional targeting properties.





2) The Arsenic TriOxide (ATO) platform developed by Medsenic. The immunomodulatory properties of ATO have demonstrated a double basic effect on cells of the immune system. The first effect is the increase of the cell oxidative stress in activated B, T or other cells of the innate/adaptative immune system to the point they will enter a cell death program (apoptosis) and be eliminated. The second effect is potent immunomodulatory properties on several pro-inflammatory cytokines involved in inflammatory or autoimmune cell pathways. One direct application is its use in onco-immunology to treat GvHD (Graft-versus-Host Disease) in its chronic, established stage. GvHD is one of the most common and clinically significant complications affecting long-term survival of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-SCT). GvHD is primarily mediated by the transplanted immune system that can lead to severe multiorgan damage. Medsenic had been successful in a Phase II trial with its intravenous formulation, allowing arsenic trioxide to be granted an orphan drug designation status by FDA and EMA and is heading towards an international Phase III confirmatory study, with a new, IP protected, oral (OATO) formulation.





Moderate to Severe forms of Systemic Lupus erythematosus (SLE)° is another selected target, using the same oral formulation. ATO has shown good safety and significant clinical efficacy on several affected organs (skin, mucosae and the gastro-intestinal tract) in a phase IIa study.

Systemic Sclerosis is, in addition, part of the clinical pipeline of BioSenic. Preclinical studies on pertinent animal models are positive. This gives good grounds to launch a Phase II clinical protocol for this serious disease that badly affects skin, lungs or vascularization, and with no actual current effective treatment.

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors’ current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person’s officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.