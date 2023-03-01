Trucker Tools Launches Carrier Lane Search To Help Brokers Source Capacity Faster, Leverage Trucker Tools’ Massive Carrier Network

RESTON, Va., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trucker Tools , the logistics industry’s leading freight tracking and matching software provider, announces the launch of a new Carrier Lane Search tool in its Smart Capacity digital freight matching software platform for freight brokers and third-party logistics providers.



The new Carrier Lane Search tool in Smart Capacity allows freight brokers and logistics providers to identify and interact with carriers from within and outside of their current capacity networks. Carrier Lane Search provides the best capacity matches in a given lane for a single load or for a consistent carrier. To use the feature, brokers simply enter the origin and destination markets, type of freight, and start and end dates in Smart Capacity. The Carrier Lane Search tool uses multiple data sources including carrier submitted capacity, saved preferences, search history, tracking history, offers submitted, loads already covered and other types of data to provide best capacity matches for the lane.

“Our newly launched Carrier Lane Search makes it easier for brokers and 3PLs to take advantage of Trucker Tools’ huge carrier and owner operator network, which to date includes nearly 2.5 million drivers and 315,000 carriers, most of whom are small carriers,” said Kary Jablonski, Trucker Tools’ C.E.O. “In addition to helping brokers locate lane-specific truck capacity quickly, Carrier Lane Search provides historic data on each carrier to drive multiple bookings between brokers and carriers.”

Brokers also can view the number of loads viewed, booked with Book It Now®, and tracked with the Trucker Tools driver app or with an ELD for each carrier listed in the Carrier Lane Search results. To initiate contact with a carrier from the search results, brokers simply click on the carrier name and type a message.

Trucker Tools’ comprehensive Smart Capacity software platform provides predictive freight-matching, automated booking, GPS-driven automated tracking and digital document management to more than 350 leading freight brokers and 3PLs.

The Trucker Tools mobile driver app, which was launched in 2013 and to date has been downloaded by nearly 2.5 million truckers, is among the most popular apps with truckload operators, consistently ranking as the most downloaded app in transportation each month. The Trucker Tools mobile app is available for both Android- and Apple-powered smartphones and is provided free of charge to independent truckers and small fleets.

About Trucker Tools

Trucker Tools, based in Reston, Virginia, is the leading provider of trip planning, shipment visibility, predictive freight matching and automated booking solutions for the transportation industry. Its ground-breaking Smart Capacity® platform uses accurate, real-time data and powerful algorithms to optimally match freight by predicting when and where capacity will become available, days in advance. The company’s popular driver smartphone app has been downloaded by nearly 2.5 million owner operators and small-carrier fleets to access information and services conveniently while on the road. Included in the smartphone app is Book It Now®, the industry’s first digital load booking app that automates and streamlines the load search and booking process for drivers and brokers, saving time and money. Trucker Tools’ load tracking solution is a robust feature in the app that connects drivers with carriers and freight brokers, automating the provision and collection of real-time shipment tracking and eliminating manual check calls. Visit Trucker Tools at www.truckertools.com or contact us directly at: sales@truckertools.com.

Trucker Tools Media Contact: Tracy Neill, Director of Marketing, 703-955-3560, marketing@truckertools.com.