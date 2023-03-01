Global Household Robots Market 2022 to 2028: Rising Interest in Autonomous Robots Drives Growth

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Household Robots Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Offering, Type, Distribution Channel, Application, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Household Robots Market size is expected to reach $20 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 15.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation)

iRobot Corporation (Amazon.com, Inc.)

Xiaomi Corporation

Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd.

Deere & Company

Dyson Limited

LEGO Group (KIRKBI A/S)

Sharp Corporation

Ubtech Robotics Corp. Ltd.

A robot may look intelligent or have thoughts of its own by emulating a human appearance or automating motions. Future predictions predict a proliferation of autonomous objects, with home robotics and the automated robot serving as some of the primary propellants.

An automation system that is mainly used for home tasks but may also be utilized for treatment, education, and entertainment are known as a household robot.



While most home robots are basic, some are highly autonomous and connected to Wi-Fi home networks or smart surroundings. A robotic leaf blower is one that, once programmed, can cut the grass on its own. This device continues the process on its own after it has been programmed. Robotic lawnmowers have a power source, which might be an internal combustion engine or an electric motor.



The robot is given power enabling it to move both itself and its cutting blades. The mower is also assisted in moving by a control device. This device also has a memory module that stores and retains the operating programming. It has memorized the distance traveled in each direction as well as the degrees of turns. As a result, it is possible to continually mow the same lawn without having to reload.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic is a worldwide health disaster that has harmed every industry. Governments all across the world have implemented stringent lockdowns and travel restrictions to contain the COVID19 pandemic outbreak.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, government administrations ordered businesses to operate with limited staff and adhere to tight social distance standards, which caused businesses' output rates to fall. Therefore, the market expansion of the home robot had been adversely impacted by all of these problems.



Market Growth Factors:

Rising Interest in Autonomous Robots



Numerous businesses are utilizing automation technology, such as app integration and intelligent navigation, to lessen human interaction and provide a smooth experience for their clients. For instance, the earliest robotic vacuum product offers required human power on and charging.

The places inside a house were not equally covered by its ineffective navigation system. The navigation algorithms in the new systems are more effective, though.



A Greater Level of Batteries Is Achieved by The Robots



Robotics might benefit greatly from increasing their endurance capacity, which would enable them to cover a greater region and be more serviceable.

When completely charged, these robots can now function for a short time - between one and two hours - before returning to a charging point to refuel for more operations. These robots are now powered by NiMH batteries to save expenses. Every smartphone uses the well-known Li-ion battery, which has several advantages while retaining the same amount of power.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Regulations for Data Protection and Legal Safety



Due to the fast-growing robotics sector, families all around the world have incorporated robots into their homes. Robotic equipment helps to simplify irksome tasks like vacuuming, gutter cleaning, lawn mowing, and ironing.

Home robots may now assist with tasks such as waking up, engaging with family members, and defending property in addition to domestic chores. However, despite the potential benefits of domestic robots, a lively debate regarding the security and privacy dangers connected with their use has gained public attention.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition & Scenarios

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions: 2019, Sep - 202, Sep) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Household Robots Market by Offering

4.1 Global Products Market by Region

4.2 Global Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Household Robots Market by Type

5.1 Global Domestic Market by Region

5.2 Global Entertainment & Leisure Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Household Robots Market by Distribution Channel

6.1 Global Online Market by Region

6.2 Global Offline Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Household Robots Market by Application

7.1 Global Vacuuming Market by Region

7.2 Global Lawn Mowing Market by Region

7.3 Global Pool Cleaning Market by Region

7.4 Global Companionship Market by Region

7.5 Global Elderly Assistance & Handicap Assistance Market by Region

7.6 Global Robot Toys & Hobby Systems Market by Region

7.7 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Household Robots Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rjrttb-household?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment