The Freedonia Group Announces New Website Launch

CLEVELAND, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Freedonia Group, a premier international market research company, announced today the launch of its new website with enhanced features and unification of its publishing brands.



This improved site will offer market research spanning over 30 major industries across its flagship brands: The Freedonia Group, Packaged Facts and Simba Information.

Enhanced functionality includes the convenience of a one-search function for all three brands. That means one username and one site to conveniently access purchased reports and content.

With this site launch, The Freedonia Group rolls out fresh, modern logos to represent a new era of innovation and cutting-edge products. The revamped website offers a streamlined user interface, provides an exceptional user experience and makes it simple for users to access accurate, reliable, unbiased market research.

The new website goes live today, March 1, 2023, and is located at the same address: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/.

“We are excited about our new website launch and the authoritative market research it provides for corporations, consulting firms, and investment banks,” said Billy Chapnick, The Freedonia Group’s Marketing Director. “We believe this new upgrade will help business professionals find the market data and insights they need faster and easier.”

About The Freedonia Group

The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is a premier international business research company, providing clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. The Freedonia Group’s brands also include Packaged Facts, a trusted provider of consumer market research on food & beverage, pet products and services, demographics, and financial services, and Simba Information, the leading authority for market intelligence and forecasts on the education and professional publishing industries. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.842.2400

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com