Noise Cancelling Headphones Market Report 2022: Technological Advancements and Miniaturization of Electronic Components Bolsters Sector

According to the report titled, "Noise Cancelling Headphones Market," The noise cancelling headphones market was valued at $13.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $45.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2031.



Noise-cancelling headphones can block unwanted external noise. Using noise-canceling headphones not only allows users to disconnect from the outside world but is also better for the ears. The user is less likely to turn up its music to drown out the noise around it if the user can't hear it. Outside noise is reduced in two ways via noise cancelling equipment. The first method, referred to as passive noise cancellation, entails physically blocking out the sounds in your immediate environment. The second technique is known as active noise cancellation and it entails electrically erasing sound waves before listeners hear them.



Key factors driving the growth of the noise cancelling headphones market includes increasing number of people suffering from Tinnitus, a hearing disorder caused by constant exposure to hazardous sound levels in the workplace, and anticipates the adoption of noise cancelling headphones in the healthcare industry. The electronic circuitry in these headphones reduces outside noise, allowing the user to listen to audio at low volumes. As a result, growing hearing diseases and increased awareness of noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL) are fueling the global market for noise-cancelling headphones.

In addition, fitness industry have been increasing the demand for noise cancelling headphones market during the forecast period. The demand for wireless active noise-cancelling headphones that allow the user to fully control sound allowance and ambient noise is anticipated to be fueled by the rising number of fitness club memberships, which will also contribute to the growth of the active noise-cancelling headphones market globally.



The market also offers growth opportunities to the key players in the market. Noise-canceling headphones have made significant advancements in both their technological and cosmetic design. With audio technology reaching the height of their growth curve, noise cancelling headphones brands have now begun to approach a stage of stagnation. This has led to a market with many comparable goods at different price points, making it essentially a highly competitive market.

Start-ups are using innovative design languages for their products in order to get into this market, and they are combining these design languages with appealing marketing tactics to increase their market presence. One such company is "Nothing," which Carl Pei founded in London in October 2020.

Through great marketing tactics and a unique design aesthetic that distinguishes it from the countless other headphones and earphones on the market, the brand has quickly generated a lot of awareness about its product. To improve their sales and total income creation potential globally, new competitors can imitate what"Nothing" has done and develop their own brand. The offline segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.



The over ear segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021, whereas the music and entertainment and gaming segments collectively accounted for a notable market share in 2021. The wireless segment was the highest revenue contributor, in 2021. The global COVID-19 pandemic has been unprecedented and staggering, with noise cancelling headphones experiencing lower-than-anticipated demand across all regions compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological Advancements and Miniaturization of Electronic Components.

Growing Penetration of Smartphones, Tablets, and Other Multimedia Devices.

Rise in Adoption of Wireless Headphones During Workout and Other Activities.

Restraints

Counterfeit Products.

Opportunities

Increasing Penetration of Wearable Technology



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the noise cancelling headphones market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing noise cancelling headphones market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the noise cancelling headphones market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global noise cancelling headphones market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Product

On-Ear

Over Ear

By Type

Wired

Wireless

By Application

Gaming

Virtual Reality

Music and Entertainment

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Audio-Technica Corporation

Beats Electronics LLC

Bose Corporation

Sony Corporation

Logitech

Harman Kardon

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Shenzhen Grandsun Electronic Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $13.1 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $45.4 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Global

