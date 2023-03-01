Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Allianz SE (ALIZY, ALIZF)

LOS ANGELES, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming April 3, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Allianz SE (“Allianz” or the “Company”) (OTC: ALIZY, ALIZF) securities between March 9, 2018 and May 17, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Allianz investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/allianz-se/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On February 17, 2022, Allianz announced that it had booked a provision with regards to “the pending court and governmental proceedings in the U.S. in relation to the Structured Alpha Funds” and had “[booked] a provision of 3.7 billion euros in the financial statements 2021” which “reduced the 2021 Group net income by 2.8 billion euros.”

On this news, Allianz’s stock price fell $0.98, or 3.8%, to close at $24.33 per share on March 18, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 17, 2022, Allianz pleaded guilty to securities fraud, admitting that it lacked internal controls and oversight for a series of private-investment funds and made false and misleading statements to investors. The Company agreed to pay $6 billion in penalties and restitution.

On this news, Allianz’s stock price fell $0.57, or 2.6%, to close at $20.80 per share on May 18, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Allianz did not have effective internal controls; (2) Allianz’s subsidiary was involved in substantial fraudulent activity; (3) as a result, Allianz was at an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny; (4) as a result, Allianz was at an increased risk of substantial losses and financial costs; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Allianz securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 3, 2023 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

shareholders@glancylaw.com

www.glancylaw.com