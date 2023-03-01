Global Smart Sensors Strategic Business Report 2023: Healthy Outlook for Flow Meters to Benefit Demand for Smart Flow Sensors

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Sensors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Smart Sensors estimated at US$42.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$171.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Smart Flow Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19% CAGR and reach US$77.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Smart Pressure Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 19.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.9% CAGR
The Smart Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$28.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.4% and 16.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 213 Featured) -
- ABB
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Delphi Automotive Plc
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- NXP Semiconductors
- Omron Corp.
- Raytek Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmBH
- Schneider Electric SE
- Sensata Technologies Inc.
- SICK AG
- Siemens AG
- Smart Sensors Inc.
- Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Report Metrics:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|359
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$42.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$171.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Recent Market Activity
- Sensors - A Prelude
- Introduction to Smart Sensors
- Smart Sensors Market over the Years
- The IoT Phenomenon Necessitates Usage of Smart Sensors
- Smart Sensors Witness Demand from Various Application Markets
- Energy Efficient Miniaturized Sensors in Demand
- MEMS - Enjoys Highest Popularity among All Sectors
- Smart Sensing Improves Manufacturing Efficiencies
- Initiating Maintenance Protocols and Predicting Equipment Failures
- Sensors to Control, Monitor and Improve Processes
- Maintenance of Historical Records, Logs and Regulatory Compliance
- Sending Irregularities and Quality Standards Notifications Automatically
- Predictive Monitoring, Analytics and Informatics with Smart Sensors
- More Information Quickly and Easily
- Rapidly Developing Sensor Technology Landscape
- IoT for Analyzing and Unearthing Big Data
- Smart Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Enhance Responsiveness and Fasten Flow of Information
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Smart Flow Sensors Market - The Largest Revenue Contributor
- A Look into Key End-Use Opportunities for Flow Sensors
- Healthy Outlook for Flow Meters to Benefit Demand for Smart Flow Sensors
- Opportunity Indicator
- Smart Pressure Sensors - The Fastest Growing Product Segment
- Review of Key End-Use Opportunities for Smart Pressure Sensors
- Smart Temperature Sensors
- Miniature Temperature Sensors Grow in Popularity
- Key Application Areas for Temperature Sensors
- Digital/Smart Load Cells - A Budding Market
- MEMS Technology Expands Opportunities for Smart Sensors
- Wireless Smart Sensors Gaining Traction
- Smart Grid Sensors - North America Dominates
- Automotive Market - Opportunities Galore
- Weight Reduction of Automobiles to Drive Demand for Light-Weight and Smaller Smart Sensors
- Integration of Safety & Control Technologies in Automobiles on the Rise - Bodes Well for Automotive Sensors Market
- Critical Role of Smart Sensors in Collision Avoidance Systems
- Airbags - A Key Application Area for Smart Sensors in Automotive Market
- Opportunity Indicators
- Growing Integration of TPMS Drives Demand for Smart Pressure Sensors
- Intelligent Sensors for Smart Cars
- Deployment of Smart Sensors Capable of "feeling" the Surroundings
- Leveraging Advanced Analytics to Make Systems that 'Think' Intelligently
- Balancing Innovation and Security to Steer the Road Ahead
- Opportunity Indicator for Smart Pressure Sensors in Automotive Market
- Growing Penetration of MEMS Pressure Sensors in Automotive Segment
- MEMS/MST Application Opportunities in Vehicle Diagnostic/Monitoring Systems
- Projected Rise in Automotive Demand & Subsequent Rise in Production Bodes Well for Smart Sensors Market
- Opportunity Indicators
- Resurgence in Manufacturing/Industrial Sector Boosts Demand for Smart Sensors in Production/Processing Activity and Machinery Applications
- Process Industries - A Major Market for Pressure Sensors
- Automation of Industrial Processes to Benefit Industrial Position Sensors
- Optimizing Energy Consumption in Manufacturing Plants: A Key Growth Driver for Smart Flow Sensors
- Position Sensors in Machine Tools to Witness Growth
- Opportunity Indicators
- Smart Sensors Predict Machinery Malfunctions
- Smart Sensors Ensure Reduced Industrial Emissions
- Oil & Gas Industry Presents Strong Growth Opportunities for Smart Sensors
- Oil & Gas - A Major Market for Smart Pressure Sensors
- Booming Shale Gas Extraction - A Boon for Smart Temperature Sensors Market
- Untapped Opportunities for Position Sensors in the Oil & Gas Industry
- Rising Focus on Wind Energy to Benefit Position Sensors Used in Wind Turbines
- Opportunity Indicator
- Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive Demand for Electronic Components
- Inline Electronics Inspection with 3D Smart Sensors
- Blue Laser for Cleaner Profiles
- Sensor Firmware Customization
- Gocator Emulator - A 'Virtual Sensor' Testing Environment
- Increasing Demand for High-End Smartphones & Tablet PCs Boosts Demand for Multi-Functional Sensors
- Increasing Usage in Defense, Academic and Aerospace Sectors
- Medicine - Another High Growth Potential Market for Smart Sensors
- Smart Packaging Sensors in Safeguarding Foods and Drugs
- Future Applications
- Novel Technologies Redefine Market Dynamics - A Look into Key Technology Developments over the Years
- Sensors Become Smaller and Smarter
- Nano-Sensor Technology Demonstrate Bright Future Prospects
- Conventional Technologies Lose Share to Modern Technologies in Flow Sensors Market
- Technology Developments in Pressure Sensors Market Over the Years
- Micromachined Solutions Overshadows Mechanical Sensors Market
- Micromachined Solutions Overshadows Mechanical Sensors Market
- Smart Dust Technology Opens up New Avenues for Smart Sensors
- Wireless and ImplanTable Sensors - A Breakthrough in Medicine
- Smart Sensors & Their Use in 'Thought Controlled Computing' Applications - A Reality or Myth
- Integrated RFID Sensors - A Promising Market
- Multi-Functional Spintronic Smart Sensors - A Glimpse of the Future
- Plug and Play Smart TEDS Sensors - An Overview
- Bluetooth Technology Spurs Growth in Smart Sensors Market
- Intelligent Products - Ongoing Trend in Process Pressure Transmitter Industry
- Smart AdapTable Interfaces Offer Cost Effective Alternative
- BiSS - A Low Cost Interface
- Manufacturers Seek Cost-Focused Approach
- Growing Applications & Technology Advancements Attract New Players
- Customer Service and Specialization: An Emerging Strategy
- Smart Sensors - Corporate Security and Counter-Terrorism
- Interface Standards - No Longer a Contentious Issue?
- Sensors Market - Competitive Scenario
- Companies in Expansion Mode through M&A Activities
- Smart Sensors Drive Manufacturers towards Smart Strategies
- Identifying the Appropriate Strategic Move
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
