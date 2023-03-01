Global Smart Sensors Strategic Business Report 2023: Healthy Outlook for Flow Meters to Benefit Demand for Smart Flow Sensors

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Sensors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Smart Sensors estimated at US$42.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$171.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Smart Flow Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19% CAGR and reach US$77.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Smart Pressure Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 19.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.9% CAGR



The Smart Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$28.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.4% and 16.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 213 Featured) -

ABB

Analog Devices Inc.

Delphi Automotive Plc

Eaton Corporation Plc

Honeywell International, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors

Omron Corp.

Raytek Corp.

Robert Bosch GmBH

Schneider Electric SE

Sensata Technologies Inc.

SICK AG

Siemens AG

Smart Sensors Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 359 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $42.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $171.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Recent Market Activity

Sensors - A Prelude

Introduction to Smart Sensors

Smart Sensors Market over the Years

The IoT Phenomenon Necessitates Usage of Smart Sensors

Smart Sensors Witness Demand from Various Application Markets

Energy Efficient Miniaturized Sensors in Demand

MEMS - Enjoys Highest Popularity among All Sectors

Smart Sensing Improves Manufacturing Efficiencies

Initiating Maintenance Protocols and Predicting Equipment Failures

Sensors to Control, Monitor and Improve Processes

Maintenance of Historical Records, Logs and Regulatory Compliance

Sending Irregularities and Quality Standards Notifications Automatically

Predictive Monitoring, Analytics and Informatics with Smart Sensors

More Information Quickly and Easily

Rapidly Developing Sensor Technology Landscape

IoT for Analyzing and Unearthing Big Data

Smart Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Enhance Responsiveness and Fasten Flow of Information

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smart Flow Sensors Market - The Largest Revenue Contributor

A Look into Key End-Use Opportunities for Flow Sensors

Healthy Outlook for Flow Meters to Benefit Demand for Smart Flow Sensors

Opportunity Indicator

Smart Pressure Sensors - The Fastest Growing Product Segment

Review of Key End-Use Opportunities for Smart Pressure Sensors

Smart Temperature Sensors

Miniature Temperature Sensors Grow in Popularity

Key Application Areas for Temperature Sensors

Digital/Smart Load Cells - A Budding Market

MEMS Technology Expands Opportunities for Smart Sensors

Wireless Smart Sensors Gaining Traction

Smart Grid Sensors - North America Dominates

Automotive Market - Opportunities Galore

Weight Reduction of Automobiles to Drive Demand for Light-Weight and Smaller Smart Sensors

Integration of Safety & Control Technologies in Automobiles on the Rise - Bodes Well for Automotive Sensors Market

Critical Role of Smart Sensors in Collision Avoidance Systems

Airbags - A Key Application Area for Smart Sensors in Automotive Market

Opportunity Indicators

Growing Integration of TPMS Drives Demand for Smart Pressure Sensors

Intelligent Sensors for Smart Cars

Deployment of Smart Sensors Capable of "feeling" the Surroundings

Leveraging Advanced Analytics to Make Systems that 'Think' Intelligently

Balancing Innovation and Security to Steer the Road Ahead

Opportunity Indicator for Smart Pressure Sensors in Automotive Market

Growing Penetration of MEMS Pressure Sensors in Automotive Segment

MEMS/MST Application Opportunities in Vehicle Diagnostic/Monitoring Systems

Projected Rise in Automotive Demand & Subsequent Rise in Production Bodes Well for Smart Sensors Market

Opportunity Indicators

Resurgence in Manufacturing/Industrial Sector Boosts Demand for Smart Sensors in Production/Processing Activity and Machinery Applications

Process Industries - A Major Market for Pressure Sensors

Automation of Industrial Processes to Benefit Industrial Position Sensors

Optimizing Energy Consumption in Manufacturing Plants: A Key Growth Driver for Smart Flow Sensors

Position Sensors in Machine Tools to Witness Growth

Opportunity Indicators

Smart Sensors Predict Machinery Malfunctions

Smart Sensors Ensure Reduced Industrial Emissions

Oil & Gas Industry Presents Strong Growth Opportunities for Smart Sensors

Oil & Gas - A Major Market for Smart Pressure Sensors

Booming Shale Gas Extraction - A Boon for Smart Temperature Sensors Market

Untapped Opportunities for Position Sensors in the Oil & Gas Industry

Rising Focus on Wind Energy to Benefit Position Sensors Used in Wind Turbines

Opportunity Indicator

Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive Demand for Electronic Components

Inline Electronics Inspection with 3D Smart Sensors

Blue Laser for Cleaner Profiles

Sensor Firmware Customization

Gocator Emulator - A 'Virtual Sensor' Testing Environment

Increasing Demand for High-End Smartphones & Tablet PCs Boosts Demand for Multi-Functional Sensors

Increasing Usage in Defense, Academic and Aerospace Sectors

Medicine - Another High Growth Potential Market for Smart Sensors

Smart Packaging Sensors in Safeguarding Foods and Drugs

Future Applications

Novel Technologies Redefine Market Dynamics - A Look into Key Technology Developments over the Years

Sensors Become Smaller and Smarter

Nano-Sensor Technology Demonstrate Bright Future Prospects

Conventional Technologies Lose Share to Modern Technologies in Flow Sensors Market

Technology Developments in Pressure Sensors Market Over the Years

Micromachined Solutions Overshadows Mechanical Sensors Market

Smart Dust Technology Opens up New Avenues for Smart Sensors

Wireless and ImplanTable Sensors - A Breakthrough in Medicine

Smart Sensors & Their Use in 'Thought Controlled Computing' Applications - A Reality or Myth

Integrated RFID Sensors - A Promising Market

Multi-Functional Spintronic Smart Sensors - A Glimpse of the Future

Plug and Play Smart TEDS Sensors - An Overview

Bluetooth Technology Spurs Growth in Smart Sensors Market

Intelligent Products - Ongoing Trend in Process Pressure Transmitter Industry

Smart AdapTable Interfaces Offer Cost Effective Alternative

BiSS - A Low Cost Interface

Manufacturers Seek Cost-Focused Approach

Growing Applications & Technology Advancements Attract New Players

Customer Service and Specialization: An Emerging Strategy

Smart Sensors - Corporate Security and Counter-Terrorism

Interface Standards - No Longer a Contentious Issue?

Sensors Market - Competitive Scenario

Companies in Expansion Mode through M&A Activities

Smart Sensors Drive Manufacturers towards Smart Strategies

Identifying the Appropriate Strategic Move

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

