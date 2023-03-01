Global Bioplastic Market Report 2023: Burgeoning Opportunities Emerging in Packaging, Consumer Goods, Agriculture and Mobility

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioplastic Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study discusses bioplastic's repercussions on sustainability and the fossil fuel price impact on bioplastic demand.
The study covers the global market, which is segmented by end application. Demand and revenue are established in terms of finished polymers, with their respective units being kilotons and the US dollar.
Today, the vast majority of plastic is still made from fossil fuels and is designed to be durable. However, the twin challenges of reducing fossil fuel consumption and decreasing plastic waste brought some significant changes to the plastic industry in 2022.
Options to counter these challenges include the use of plastic that is biobased or biodegradable or both. All 3 options are included in the broadest definition of bioplastic and are covered in this study.
Some complications were observed when trying to quantify this market, especially because some bioplastics are only partially biobased, that is, they comprise a mix of fossil- and bio-based monomers.
Where companies have replaced their fossil-based monomers with the same molecule from a bio-based source, they are referred to as drop-in bioplastics.
The future of the plastic industry depends on participants' recycling and waste material management efforts. In this sense, bioplastic offers an alternative source and a different end-of-life process, with some of it being biodegradable and/or compostable in industrial or household facilities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Bioplastic Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Definition of Bioplastic
- Segmentation
- Different Types of Bioplastic
- Bioplastic in Context
- Life Cycle Assessment: Recycling
- Life Cycle Assessment: Degradation Routes
- Regulations, Standards, and Certification
- Key Competitors by Bioplastic Subtype
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Total Plastic Production and Bioplastic Share Forecast
- Revenue and Demand Forecast
- Demand Forecast by Bioplastic Type
- Demand Forecast by Bioplastic Subtype - Biodegradables
- Percent Demand by Bioplastic Subtype - Biodegradables
- Demand Forecast by Bioplastic Subtype - Non-Biodegradables
- Percent Demand by Bioplastic Subtype - Non-Biodegradables
- Demand Forecast by Application
- Demand Forecast by Application and Bioplastic Type - Biodegradables
- Demand Forecast by Application and Bioplastic Type - Non-Biodegradables
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Bioplastic Trends by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Collaborations, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships
- New Product Launches and New Plant Construction
- Public Commitments
- Market Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Packaging
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Demand Forecast
- Demand Forecast by Bioplastic Type
- Percent Demand Forecast by Bioplastic Type
- Demand Forecast by Packaging Type
- Demand Forecast by Packaging Type and Bioplastic Type
- Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Consumer Goods
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Demand Forecast
- Demand Forecast by Bioplastic Type
- Percent Demand Forecast by Bioplastic Type
- Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Agriculture
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Demand Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Mobility
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Demand Forecast
- Demand Forecast by Bioplastic Type
- Percent Demand Forecast by Bioplastic Type
- Forecast Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis:
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Demand Forecast
- Demand Forecast by Bioplastic Type
- Percent Demand Forecast by Bioplastic Type
- Demand Forecast by Application
- Percent Demand by Application
- Forecast Analysis
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Acquisition or Development of Innovative IP to Produce In-demand New Materials
- Growth Opportunity 2: Development of Specialized Equipment for Plastic Separation and Recycling
- Growth Opportunity 3: Promotion and Marketing of Bioplastic to Improve Compounders and Processors' Brand and Demand
