Global Fluorosilicic Acid Market Size To Growth USD 853.98 Million By 2030 | CAGR of 4.0%

New York, United States , March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Fluorosilicic Acid Market Size to grow from USD 600.0 million in 2021 to USD 853.98 million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% during the forecast period. One of the key drivers of fluorosilicic acid market size expansion is due to the increase in demand for Fluorosilicic Acid in water treatment as a result of growing groundwater and surface water contamination.

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

Fluorosilicic acid is used in different applications such as electroplating, oil well acidizing, sterilization, commercial laundry, wood preservative, neutralizing agent, stain and rust removing, and for tanning of ceramic, glass and animal hides. It is used in manufacturing commercial detergents such as silicon tetrafluoride, cryolite, and other fluorosilicicates. The report offers detailed segmentation on the global fluorosilicic market based on grade, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made an adverse impact on credit portfolios. There has been an unprecedented rise in unemployment and disruption in economic activity, putting a strain on the solvency of customers and companies. Central banks have taken a proactive approach by injecting liquidity into the market by lowering interest rates and asset purchase programs. Managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets were hard enough with ongoing geopolitical tensions, international trade wars, and the occasional hurricanes and earthquakes. The current pandemic situation has forced chief risk officers and their teams to recalibrate old assumptions and models used to manage and monitor risk. COVID-19’s global impact has shown that interconnectedness plays an important role in international cooperation. As a result, many governments started rushing toward identifying, evaluating, and procuring reliable solutions powered by AI.

Based on the Grade, the global fluorosilicic acid market is categorized into 40%, 35% and Others. By Sales Channel (Direct Channel and Distribution Channel), By Application (Water Fluoridation, Textile Industries, Hide Processing, Oil Well Acidizing, Electroplating and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

The 40% segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Based on the Grade, the global fluorosilicic acid market is categorized into 40%, 35% and Others. The 40% segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. The 40% segment has the largest market share. It is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR over the anticipated years because 40% pure fluorosilicic acid is mostly used in electroplating and water defluoridation. It has been employed in producing pure silicon, gelling of moulded latex foam, and fluorinating organodichlorophosphorus compounds into organodifluorophosphorus compounds during organic synthesis.

The Distribution Channel segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the Sales Channel, the fluorosilicic acid market is categorized into Direct Channel and Distribution Channel. The Distribution Channel segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Throughout the forecast period, the Distribution Channel segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position while expanding at the fastest CAGR. This is mostly because of distributors' extensive global presence and robust network. Furthermore, it has been shown that the majority of market participants sell their goods through distributors because doing so needs less effort in terms of logistics and understanding local customer demand.

The Water Fluoridation segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the Application, the fluorosilicic acid market is categorized into Water Fluoridation, Textile Industries, Hide Processing, Oil Well Acidizing, Electroplating and Others. The Water Fluoridation segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Throughout the forecast period, the Water Fluoridation segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position while expanding at the fastest CAGR due to increased health awareness and levels of water contamination. The need for water chemicals is anticipated to rise as a result of rising global water usage and strict regulatory restrictions. Fluorosilicic acid market revenue is also predicted to be driven by increased industrial activity and growing consumer awareness of the importance of clean water sources for drinking water systems because of growing health concerns.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. The key players analyzed in the global fluorosilicic market report include American Elements, Foshan Nanhai Shuangfu Chemical Co., Ltd, Gelest Inc., Hawkins, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Hydrite Chemical, IXOM, KC Industries, LLC, Merck KGaA, Napco Chemical Company, Solvay SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Univar Solutions Inc., VWR International, LLC., Xingxiang Yellow River Fine Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. And among others.

North America to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global Fluorosilicic Acid Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. The rising acceptance by the market are driving the demand for Fluorosilicic Acid. The manufacturing of fluorosilicic acid is concentrated more in this area and is also a major export for most European and North American nations. China and India are the two countries with the biggest concentration of these players. In addition, the chemical, textile, electroplating, and construction sectors are all expanding rapidly, driving up demand for fluorosilicic acid. The governments of these two nations are always trying to upgrade public infrastructure, including, but not limited to, roads, cities, airports, and metro stations. India is also increasing its investment in developing its industrial hub. On the other hand, China is constructing towns throughout the nation to meet the nation's housing demands.

Some of the Key Developments:

In February 2022- The biggest soda ash facility in Europe, Solvay declared its intention to reduce its CO2 emissions by 20%.

In February 2022- The world-renowned organisation CDP, which runs a worldwide disclosure system to assist investors, businesses, cities, governments, and regions in managing their environmental consequences, has recognised Dow as a Global Supplier Engagement Leader.

In November 2021- Low-grade plastic garbage may now be melted down and converted back into oil that can be fed into refineries thanks to a technology that Honeywell International Inc. has devised that is both practical and profitable.

