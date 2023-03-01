Loyal Source Government Services Announces Chief Nurse Vennessa Hagan Earns Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ) Credential

ORLANDO, Fla., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyal Source Government Services , one of the nation’s leading healthcare solutions providers, today announces that its own Chief Nurse Vennessa Hagan has earned the prestigious Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality ® (CPHQ) credential.



Offered by the National Association for Healthcare Quality , the CPHQ is the only accredited certification in healthcare quality. Joining the 14,000 individuals across the globe that currently hold the CPHQ, this certification validates Hagan’s knowledge of healthcare quality practices and competencies.

“Healthcare quality and safety professionals who earn the CPHQ credential have demonstrated knowledge, understanding, and application of the domains of healthcare quality and safety; they are prepared to make healthcare better,” said Jennifer Pitts, NAHQ’s vice president of programs, products, and certification. “We congratulate each of our CPHQ’s for demonstrating an ongoing commitment to excellence and lifelong learning, and a dedication to enhancing quality and patient safety.”

Hagan has proven her dedication to healthcare quality through her important role in the launch of Loyal Source’s Medical Disability Examination (MDE) initiative. This year, Loyal Source opened 21 new brick-and-mortar clinics across the Western U.S. that provide Veterans with exceptional care with a network of providers and specialists at each of the clinic locations including physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, psychologists and audiologists. MDEs are required by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for Veterans claiming a disability related to their military service, and these clinics will not only provide Veterans with exceptional care, but also provide a way for Veterans to receive the exams required to qualify for medical disability.

“It is such an honor to receive the CPHQ credential,” said Vennessa Hagan, Chief Nurse at Loyal Source Government Services. “This credential not only speaks to my efforts, but also to Loyal Source’s dedication to healthcare quality and safety. It speaks to our mission to provide the highest level of quality staffing and client solutions with the utmost integrity, and that’s exactly what we’ve been able to do for Veterans through our MDE initiative.”

With a focus on government healthcare, Loyal Source is a workforce solutions provider dedicated to delivering elite services worldwide. For more information about Loyal Source, visit www.loyalsource.com .

About Loyal Source

Loyal Source is an Orlando-based workforce solutions provider dedicated to delivering elite services worldwide. With a focus on government healthcare, technical and support services, engineering, and travel healthcare, Loyal Source provides exceptional custom solutions to both private enterprise and government agencies. For more information about Loyal Source, visit www.loyalsource.com .

About NAHQ

The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is the only organization dedicated to healthcare quality professionals, defining the standard of excellence for the profession, and equipping professionals and organizations across the continuum of healthcare to meet these standards. NAHQ believes that to reduce variability in healthcare delivery, we must first reduce variability in healthcare quality competencies, so we focus our efforts on healthcare quality competencies and workforce development. NAHQ published the first and only Healthcare Quality Competency Framework and validated it twice in the market. We offer the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ), extensive educational programming, networking opportunities, and career resources to help healthcare quality professionals enhance their competencies and their value.