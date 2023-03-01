SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Credit Suisse Group AG - CS

NEW YORK, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Credit Suisse Group AG (“Credit Suisse” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Credit Suisse and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 2, 2022, following large client withdrawals and significant losses, Credit Suisse’s Chairman Axel Lehmann advised investors that as of November 11, 2022, customer outflows had “basically stopped”. Then, on February 9, 2023, Credit Suisse reported its annual financial results and admitted to large customer outflows through year-end 2022.

On this news, Credit Suisse’s stock price fell $0.56 per share, or 15.64%, to close at $3.02 per share on February 9, 2023.

Then, on February 21, 2023, Reuters reported that Switzerland’s financial regulator was reviewing Chairman Lehmann’s previous comments about outflows.

On this news, Credit Suisse’s stock price fell another $0.10 per share, or 3.31%, to close at $2.92 per share on February 21, 2023.

