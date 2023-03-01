Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Size To Worth USD 20.22 Billion By 2030 | CAGR 3.0%

New York, United States, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Size is to grow from USD 15.50 billion in 2021 to USD 20.22 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.0% during the forecast period. One of the key drivers of the Liquid Fertilizers market expansion is rising worldwide concerns about food security, rapid population growth, and the development of highly efficient liquid fertilizer seeds for liquid fertilizers is anticipated to expand the market.

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

The Organic segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Based on the Product, the global Liquid Fertilizers Market is categorized into Organic and Inorganic. The Organic segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. The organic market category now has the largest market share and is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR over the anticipated years because Organic liquid fertilizers are being used more frequently due to their advantageous, non-toxic, and eco-friendly qualities. Animal waste, vegetable waste, and excrement are used to create organic fertilizers (like crop residue). In addition to giving the plant nutrients, these organic fertilizers support the growth and maintenance of a diverse soil ecosystem that is home to earthworms and other microorganisms. They are less harmful to the environment than synthetic fertilizers.

The Fertigation segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the Application, the Liquid Fertilizers Market is categorized into Foliar, Fertigation, Aerial, Soil, and Others. The Fertigation segment is to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Throughout the forecast period, the Fertigation segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position while expanding at the fastest CAGR. Plants can get nutrients in a regulated and timely manner through fertilization. Due to the simplicity of usage and greater dependability of the dispenser unit, fertilization is most frequently employed in horticulture, vast agriculture, and landscaping. Row crop fields, horticultural crop fields, fruit crop fields, vegetable crop fields, and decorative & blooming crop fields all make use of fertilization. An evolution in agricultural operations toward cutting-edge procedures that use both fertilizer and water application techniques is driving the growth of the fertigation market.

The Nitrogen segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the Type, the Liquid Fertilizers Market is categorized into Nitrogen, Phosphorous, Potash, and Micronutrients. The Nitrogen segment is to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Throughout the forecast period, the Nitrogen segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position while expanding at the fastest CAGR. Compared to solid nitrogen fertilizers, liquid nitrogen fertilizers are substantially less costly and easier to apply. Additionally, common for grasses and small grains are nitrogen solutions. As a result, the demand for nitrogen-liquid fertilizers is anticipated to grow significantly during the next few years.

COVID-19 Impact & Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has made an adverse impact on credit portfolios. There has been an unprecedented rise in unemployment and disruption in economic activity, putting a strain on the solvency of customers and companies. Central banks have taken a proactive approach by injecting liquidity into the market by lowering interest rates and asset purchase programs. Managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets were hard enough with ongoing geopolitical tensions, international trade wars, and the occasional hurricanes and earthquakes. The current pandemic situation has forced chief risk officers and their teams to recalibrate old assumptions and models used to manage and monitor risk. COVID-19’s global impact has shown that interconnectedness plays an important role in international cooperation. As a result, many governments started rushing toward identifying, evaluating, and procuring reliable solutions powered by AI.

Some of the Key Developments:

In September 2019, in order to improve the quality of its services and product offerings in Australia, Nutrien Ltd. finalised the acquisition of Ruralco Holdings.

North America is to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global Liquid Fertilizers Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East, and Africa. Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. The demand for Liquid Fertilizers is being driven by the rising acceptance by the market. The market for Liquid Fertilizers was dominated by the Asia Pacific region. The existence of significant fertilizer users in this area is the main cause of this increase. More than 50% of the urea utilized in China, according to estimates from the World Fertilizer, is used as a fertilizer for cereal and oilseed crops like maize, soybean, rapeseed, and others. On the other hand, North America is anticipated to account for a sizeable portion of the worldwide market for liquid fertilizers. The market for liquid fertilizers is expected to be driven by the availability of significant areas that are sprinkler-irrigated throughout the region. The demand for effective agricultural inputs for crop production as well as rising concerns about the residues of conventional agricultural inputs is expected to increase sales of liquid fertilizers in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market.

Major vendors in the Global Liquid Fertilizers Market -

Yara International ASA,

Nutrien Ltd

Israel Chemical Ltd.

Haifa Chemical Ltd, GrupaAzoty

The Mosaic Company

IFFCO

GURBETA

Plant Food Company Inc.

EuroChem Group

Bunge Limited, Inc.,

Sumitomo Chemical Co

Haifa Group

Syngenta AG.

