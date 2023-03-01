Climb Global Solutions Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Q4 & FY 2022 Net Sales, Gross Profit, Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and EPS Increase to Record Levels



FY 2022 Net Income Grew 36% to $12.5 Million or $2.81 per share; Adjusted EBITDA Up 36% to $21.1 Million

EATONTOWN, N.J., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) (“Climb” or the “Company”), a value-added global IT channel company providing unique sales and distribution solutions for innovative technology vendors, is reporting results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter

Net sales increased 18% to $88.9 million.

Adjusted gross billings (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) increased 22% to $319.8 million.

Gross profit increased 28% to $16.1 million.

Net income increased 38% to $4.8 million or $1.06 per diluted share, compared to $3.4 million or $0.78 per diluted share. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange (FX), net income increased 43% to $4.9 million or $1.08 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) increased 44% to $7.4 million.



Full Year 2022 Summary vs. 2021

Net sales increased 8% to $304.3 million.

Adjusted gross billings increased 14% to $1.1 billion.

Gross profit increased 18% to $54.1 million.

Net income increased 36% to $12.5 million or $2.81 per diluted share, compared to $9.2 million or $2.09 per diluted share. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange (FX), net income increased 43% to $13.2 million or $2.97 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 36% to $21.1 million.



Management Commentary

“2022 was another exceptional year for Climb, highlighted by record results across all key financial metrics,” said CEO Dale Foster. “This was driven by the continued execution of our core strategy – generating organic growth with existing vendors, adding new innovative vendors to our line card and delivering on our acquisition objectives. We also built upon our strategy to expand Climb’s presence overseas and take advantage of the growing opportunity in EMEA.”

“Q4 2022 marked the first full quarter of Spinnakar’s integration into our financial and operating systems, which has been an excellent addition to our organization in both Europe and the U.S. Although Spinnakar contributed to our top and bottom line during the quarter, we also continued to generate strong double-digit organic growth. We are in the early stages of capitalizing on synergies from the acquisition and expect to deliver another record year of growth and profitability in 2023.”

Dividend

Subsequent to quarter end, on February 28, 2023, Climb’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share of its common stock payable on March 17, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 13, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 18% to $88.9 million compared to $75.5 million for the same period in 2021. Excluding the impact of FX, net sales increased 20% to $89.1 million. This reflects approximately 13% organic growth from new and existing vendors, as well as a full quarter of contribution from the Company’s acquisition of Spinnakar in August 2022, which accounted for the remaining 7% year-over-year net sales growth. In addition, adjusted gross billings in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 22% to $319.8 million compared to $262.1 million in the year-ago period.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 28% to $16.1 million compared to $12.6 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily driven by organic growth from new vendors and the Company’s top 20 vendors in both North America and Europe, certain customers that did not fully utilize early pay discounts, as well as contribution from the Company’s acquisition of Spinnakar.

Total selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $10.0 million compared to $8.2 million in the year-ago period. SG&A as a percentage of net sales increased 40 basis points to 11.2% compared to 10.8% in the same period in 2021. SG&A as a percentage of adjusted gross billings remained flat at 3.1% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the year-ago period.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 38% to $4.8 million or $1.06 per diluted share, compared to $3.4 million or $0.78 per diluted share for the same period in 2021. Excluding the impact of FX, net income increased 43% to $4.9 million or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to $3.4 million or $0.78 per diluted share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 44% to $7.4 million compared to $5.1 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was driven by organic growth from both new and existing vendors, as well as contribution from Spinnakar.

Net income as a percentage of gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 220 basis points to 29.6% compared to 27.4% in the year-ago period. Effective margin, which is defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of gross profit, increased significantly to 45.9% compared to 40.7% for the same period in 2021. All were negatively impacted by the $0.2 million increase in foreign currency transaction loss.

On December 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $20.2 million compared to $29.3 million on December 31, 2021, while working capital decreased by $1.6 million during this period. The decrease in cash is primarily a result of cash paid for the acquisition of Spinnakar (net of cash acquired) of $8.5 million, as well as less customers utilizing early pay discounts compared to the prior period. The Company had $1.8 million of debt on December 31, 2022, with no borrowings outstanding under either its $20 million or £8 million credit facilities.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see the section titled, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) is a value-added global IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and innovative technologies. Climb operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter and Cloud Know How. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & ALM industries.

Additional information can be found by visiting at www.climbglobalsolutions.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Climb Global Solutions uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted gross billings and adjusted EBITDA, as supplemental measures of the performance of the Company’s business. Use of these financial measures has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or use them as substitutes for analysis of Climb’s financial results under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The attached tables provide definitions of these measures and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most nearly comparable measure under U.S. GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. In this press release, many of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “confident,” “may,” “can,” “potential,” “possible,” “proposed,” “in process,” “under construction,” “in development,” “opportunity,” “target,” “outlook,” “maintain,” “continue,” “goal,” “aim,” “commit,” or similar expressions, or when we discuss our priorities, strategy, goals, vision, mission, opportunities, projections, intentions or expectations. Factors, among others, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the continued acceptance of the Company’s distribution channel by vendors and customers, the timely availability and acceptance of new products, product mix, market conditions, competitive pricing pressures, the successful integration of acquisitions, contribution of key vendor relationships and support programs, inflation, as well as factors that affect the software industry in general, and other factors including the continuing risks related to outbreak of COVID-19 and other health crises. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in Item 1A. of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,245 $ 29,272 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $842 and $881, respectively 154,596 122,502 Inventory, net 4,766 2,022 Vendor prepayments and advances 890 661 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,141 4,871 Total current assets 184,638 159,328 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 3,515 1,932 Goodwill 18,963 17,188 Other intangibles, net 19,693 9,950 Right-of-use assets, net 1,235 1,628 Accounts receivable long-term, net 3,114 78 Other assets 350 459 Deferred income tax assets 348 189 Total assets $ 231,856 $ 190,752 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 160,650 $ 134,271 Lease liability, current portion 521 475 Term loan, current portion 520 — Total current liabilities 161,691 134,746 Lease liability, net of current portion 1,296 1,810 Deferred income tax liabilities 4,137 1,780 Term loan, net of current portion 1,292 — Non-current liabilities 2,866 — Total liabilities 171,282 138,336 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 5,284,500 shares issued, and 4,478,432 and 4,424,672 shares outstanding , respectively 53 53 Additional paid-in capital 32,715 32,087 Treasury stock, at cost, 806,068 and 859,828 shares, respectively (13,230 ) (13,870 ) Retained earnings 43,904 34,396 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,868 ) (250 ) Total stockholders' equity 60,574 52,416 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 231,856 $ 190,752











CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Year ended Three months ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales $ 304,348 $ 282,582 $ 88,905 $ 75,508 Cost of sales 250,254 236,866 72,794 62,933 Gross profit 54,094 45,716 16,111 12,575 Selling, general and administrative expenses 34,144 32,136 9,120 7,823 Amortization & depreciation expense 2,054 1,529 697 353 Acquisition related costs 582 - 137 - Total selling, general and administrative expenses 36,780 33,665 9,954 8,176 Income from operations 17,314 12,051 6,157 4,399 Interest, net 159 359 118 (3 ) Foreign currency transaction loss (941 ) (46 ) (142 ) 61 Income before provision for income taxes 16,532 12,364 6,133 4,457 Provision for income taxes 4,035 3,166 1,372 1,011 Net income $ 12,497 $ 9,198 $ 4,761 $ 3,446 Income per common share - Basic $ 2.81 $ 2.09 $ 1.06 $ 0.78 Income per common share - Diluted $ 2.81 $ 2.09 $ 1.06 $ 0.78 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 4,331 4,272 4,355 4,299 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 4,331 4,272 4,355 4,299 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.68 $ 0.68 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) The table below presents net sales reconciled to adjusted gross billings (Non-GAAP):

Year ended Three months ended Adjusted Gross Billings (Non-GAAP) (1) December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 304,348 $ 282,582 $ 88,905 $ 75,508 Costs of sales related to sales where the Company is an agent 760,310 652,396 230,939 186,554 Adjusted gross billings (Non-GAAP) $ 1,064,658 $ 934,978 $ 319,844 $ 262,062 (1) We define adjusted gross billings as net sales in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted for the cost of sales related to sales where the Company is an agent. We provided a reconciliation of adjusted gross billings to net sales, which is the most directly comparable US GAAP measure. We use adjusted gross billings of product and services as a supplemental measure of our performance to gain insight into the volume of business generated by our business, and to analyze the changes to our accounts receivable and accounts payable. Our use of adjusted gross billings of product and services as analytical tools has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under US GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate adjusted gross billings of product and services or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures. The table below presents net income reconciled to adjusted EBITDA (2):

Year ended Three months ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, Net income reconciled to adjusted EBITDA: 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 12,497 $ 9,198 $ 4,761 $ 3,446 Provision for income taxes 4,035 3,166 1,372 1,011 Depreciation and amortization 2,054 1,529 697 353 Interest expense 71 68 16 17 EBITDA 18,657 13,961 6,846 4,827 Share-based compensation 1,897 1,546 406 292 Acquisition related costs 582 - 137 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,136 $ 15,507 $ 7,389 $ 5,119 Year ended Three months ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, Components of interest, net 2022 2021 2022 2021 Amortization of discount on accounts receivable with extended payment terms $ (109 ) $ (55 ) $ (66 ) $ (6 ) Interest income (121 ) (372 ) (68 ) (8 ) Interest expense 71 68 16 17 Interest, net $ (159 ) $ (359 ) $ (118 ) $ 3





(2) We define adjusted EBITDA, as net income, plus provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, acquisition related costs and interest. We define effective margin as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of gross profit. We provided a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, which is the most directly comparable US GAAP measure. We use adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance to gain insight into our businesses profitability when compared to the prior year and our competitors. Adjusted EBITDA is also a component to our financial covenants in our credit facility. Our use of adjusted EBITDA has limitations, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under US GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate adjusted EBITDA, or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.









