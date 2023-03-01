Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase throughout the data infrastructure market, today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended January 28, 2023.



Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $54.3 million, grew by 6% quarter over quarter

GAAP gross margin of 58.9% and non-GAAP gross margin of 59.3%

GAAP operating expenses of $34.9 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $25.7 million

GAAP net income of $2.8 million and non-GAAP net income of $7.5 million

GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.02 and non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.05

Ending cash and short-term investment balance of $233.0 million

Management Commentary

Bill Brennan, Credo’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “In the fiscal quarter ended January 28, 2023, Credo achieved revenue of $54.3 million, an increase of 71% year over year and 6% compared to the prior quarter. Going forward, Credo is focused on the large market opportunity afforded us by our differentiated solutions. We remain committed to close customer collaboration, continued innovation, and expansion of our solution portfolio to address the ever-increasing needs for higher bandwidth and more power efficient connectivity solutions.”

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Financial Outlook

Revenue is expected to be between $30.0 million and $32.0 million

GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 55.8%-57.8% and non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 56.0%-58.0%

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $32.8 million and $34.8 million; and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $26.0 million and $28.0 million



Conference Call

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures is included below. This non-GAAP information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of share-based compensation expenses, warrant contra revenue, asset impairment and related charges (if applicable), and the related tax effect adjustment to the provision for income taxes.

Credo uses a full-year non-GAAP tax rate to compute the non-GAAP tax provision. This full-year non-GAAP tax rate is based on Credo’s annual GAAP income, adjusted to exclude non-GAAP items, as well as the effects of significant non-recurring and period specific tax items which vary in size and frequency. Credo’s non-GAAP tax rate is determined on an annual basis and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events that may materially affect the non-GAAP tax rate such as tax law changes, significant changes in Credo’s geographic mix of revenue and expenses, or changes to Credo’s corporate structure.

GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share is calculated using basic weighted average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net loss, and calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net income. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share is calculated using non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Non-GAAP adjustment for the number of shares used in the diluted per share calculations excludes the impact of share-based compensation expense expected to be incurred in future periods and not yet recognized in the financial statements, which would otherwise be assumed to be used to repurchase shares under the GAAP treasury stock method.

Credo believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to Credo’s financial condition and results of operations. While Credo uses non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance its understanding of certain aspects of its financial performance, Credo does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Consistent with this approach, Credo believes that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of its financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, allows for greater transparency in the review of its financial and operational performance.

Externally, management believes that investors may find Credo’s non-GAAP financial measures useful in their assessment of Credo's operating performance and the valuation of Credo. Internally, Credo's non-GAAP financial measures are used in the following areas:

Management’s evaluation of Credo’s operating performance;

Management’s establishment of internal operating budgets; and

Management’s performance comparisons with internal forecasts and targeted business models.



Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of Credo’s business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Credo’s results as reported under GAAP. The exclusion of the above items from our GAAP financial metrics does not necessarily mean that these costs are unusual or infrequent.

Forward-Looking Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to any statements regarding: launches of new or expansion of existing products or services, technology developments and innovation; our plans, strategies or objectives with respect to future operations; future financial results; expectations regarding the markets and industries in which Credo conducts business; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “can,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “targets” and similar expressions may identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Readers are encouraged to review risk factors and all other disclosures appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 8, 2022, as well as Credo’s other filings with the SEC, for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect Credo’s business, financial condition and results of operation. Copies of these filings are available from the SEC, the Company’s website or the Company’s investor relations department. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Credo assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date herein.

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G and 800G port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January

28, 2023 October

29, 2022 January

31, 2022 January

28, 2023 January

31, 2022 Revenue: Product sales $ 38,033 $ 44,349 $ 22,706 $ 117,645 $ 48,423 Product engineering services 3,635 3,750 3,954 8,209 6,628 IP license 11,715 2,084 5,022 24,179 12,194 IP license engineering services 887 1,186 118 2,073 1,706 Total revenue 54,270 51,369 31,800 152,106 68,951 Cost of revenue: Cost of product sales revenue 21,833 22,658 12,230 62,016 26,436 Cost of product engineering services revenue 228 418 410 746 1,807 Cost of IP license revenue — — — 1,179 Cost of IP license engineering services revenue 222 334 48 556 462 Total cost of revenue 22,283 23,410 12,688 64,497 28,705 Gross profit 31,987 27,959 19,112 87,609 40,246 Operating expenses: Research and development 20,530 18,158 10,995 55,371 32,488 Selling, general and administrative 11,936 11,540 8,568 34,674 23,393 Impairment charges 2,407 — — 2,407 — Total operating expenses 34,873 29,698 19,563 92,452 55,881 Operating loss (2,886 ) (1,739 ) (451 ) (4,843 ) (15,635 ) Other income (expense), net 2,530 (692 ) (80 ) 1,618 (70 ) Loss before income taxes (356 ) (2,431 ) (531 ) (3,225 ) (15,705 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (3,179 ) 929 (387 ) (2,615 ) 1,116 Net income (loss) $ 2,823 $ (3,360 ) $ (144 ) $ (610 ) $ (16,821 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.02 ) $ — $ — $ (0.24 ) Diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.02 ) $ — $ — $ (0.24 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 146,908 146,012 73,815 146,000 70,439 Diluted 156,519 146,012 73,815 146,000 70,439





Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands) January 28, 2023 April 30, 2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 123,783 $ 259,322 Short-term investments 109,228 — Accounts receivable 43,168 29,524 Inventories 50,315 27,337 Contract assets 19,245 10,071 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,282 5,923 Total current assets 350,021 332,177 Property and equipment, net 39,087 21,844 Right of use assets 15,552 16,954 Other non-current assets 12,591 4,714 Total assets $ 417,251 $ 375,689 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,335 $ 8,487 Accrued compensation and benefits 3,369 4,713 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 15,141 12,063 Deferred revenue 3,537 1,234 Total current liabilities 43,382 26,497 Non-current operating lease liabilities 13,514 14,809 Other non-current liabilities 5,802 220 Total liabilities 62,698 41,526 Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares 7 7 Additional paid in capital 445,654 424,562 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (69 ) 23 Accumulated deficit (91,039 ) (90,429 ) Total shareholders' equity 354,553 334,163 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 417,251 $ 375,689





Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd

Reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January

28, 2023 October

29, 2022 January

31, 2022 January

28, 2023 January

31, 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 31,987 $ 27,959 $ 19,112 $ 87,609 $ 40,246 Reconciling items: Warrant contra revenue 260 247 407 895 407 Share-based compensation 98 149 46 551 180 Total reconciling items: 358 396 453 1,446 587 Non-GAAP gross profit (A) $ 32,345 $ 28,355 $ 19,565 $ 89,055 $ 40,833 GAAP gross margin 58.9 % 54.4 % 60.1 % 57.6 % 58.4 % Non-GAAP gross margin 59.3 % 54.9 % 60.7 % 58.2 % 58.9 % Total GAAP operating expenses $ 34,873 $ 29,698 $ 19,563 $ 92,452 $ 55,881 Reconciling item: Share-based compensation (5,071 ) (4,742 ) (1,392 ) (15,055 ) (3,640 ) Impairment and related charges (4,151 ) — — (4,151 ) — Total reconciling items: (9,222 ) (4,742 ) (1,392 ) (19,206 ) (3,640 ) Total Non-GAAP operating expenses (B) $ 25,651 $ 24,956 $ 18,171 $ 73,246 $ 52,241 GAAP operating loss $ (2,886 ) $ (1,739 ) $ (451 ) $ (4,843 ) $ (15,635 ) Non-GAAP operating income (loss) (A-B) $ 6,694 $ 3,399 $ 1,394 $ 15,809 $ (11,408 ) GAAP operating loss margin (5.3 )% (3.4 )% (1.4 )% (3.2 )% (22.7 )% Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin 12.3 % 6.6 % 4.3 % 10.3 % (16.4 )% GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,823 $ (3,360 ) $ (144 ) $ (610 ) $ (16,821 ) Reconciling items: Warrant contra revenue 260 247 407 895 407 Share-based compensation 5,169 4,891 1,438 15,606 3,820 Impairment and related charges 4,151 — — 4,151 — Pre-tax total reconciling items 9,580 5,138 1,845 16,501 4,227 Other income tax effects and adjustments (4,952 ) 644 700 (4,732 ) (438 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 7,451 $ 2,422 $ 2,401 $ 11,159 $ (13,032 ) GAAP weighted average shares - basic 146,908 146,012 73,815 146,000 70,439 GAAP weighted average shares - diluted 156,519 146,012 73,815 146,000 70,439 Non-GAAP adjustment 3,837 12,789 10,373 13,088 — Non-GAAP weighted average shares - diluted 160,356 158,801 84,187 159,088 70,439 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.02 $ (0.02 ) $ — $ — $ (0.24 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.05 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.07 $ (0.19 )



