ZimVie Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

FY 2022 Third Party Net Sales of $909.5 million

FY 2022 Net Loss of ($63.9) million; Net Loss Margin of (7.0%); Adjusted Net Income [ 1] of $47.9 million

FY 2022 Diluted EPS of ($2.45); Adjusted Diluted EPS [ 1] of $1.84

FY 2022 Adjusted EBITDA[1] of $122.5 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin[1] of 13.5%

WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZimVie Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIMV), a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Management will host a corresponding conference call today, March 1, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

“Our team has been diligently focused on accelerating independence from our prior parent, and despite a difficult macroenvironment, we launched several innovative products and drove significant operational progress in our first year as a company. We remain focused on innovating around our core platforms and driving adoption of our clinically differentiated solutions,” said Vafa Jamali, President and Chief Executive Officer of ZimVie.

Recent Business Highlights

Launched T3® PRO Tapered Implant, Next-Generation TSX™ Implant, and Encode® Emergence Healing Abutment designed to optimize restorative care and aesthetics

Launched RealGUIDE™ CAD and FULL SUITE software modules enhancing digital dentistry platform

Surpassed 200,000 Mobi-C implants worldwide

Received positive policy decision from Highmark applicable to The Tether™, ZimVie’s differentiated, non-fusion spinal device for the treatment of idiopathic scoliosis, expanding coverage to 4+ million lives and following a positive policy decision from Anthem in mid-2022

Signed a partnership and global development agreement with Brainlab AG. to integrate minimally invasive Vital™ and Virage™ systems and Brainlab AG.’s industry leading portfolio of spine imaging, planning, navigation, and robotic assisted solutions



Recent Operational Highlights

Successfully completed 3 ERP conversions

Refreshed core IT systems, including successful transition of over 230 applications

Exited, downsized, or transformed 5 facilities worldwide

Reduced excess inventory to improve cash on hand

Paid all 2023 debt principal payments in advance as part of ongoing initiative to reduce leverage



Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Third party net sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $228.2 million, a decrease of (12.4%) on a reported basis and (9.1%) on a constant currency[1] basis, versus the fourth quarter of 2021. Third party dental segment net sales of $115.8 million decreased by ($9.6) million, or (7.6%) on a reported basis and (2.9%) on a constant currency[1] basis, driven by a general slowdown of customer purchases due to macroeconomic pressures and in anticipation of volume-based procurement (“VBP”) in China. Third party spine segment net sales of $112.3 million decreased by ($22.9) million, or (16.9%) on a reported basis and (14.8%) in constant currency[1], driven by the exit of a number of unprofitable markets in late 2021, the discontinuation of certain products and brands, a slowdown of customer purchases in China in anticipation of VBP, operational disruptions resulting from an ERP implementation, other IT systems projects, and continued competitive pressures in the spine market. Both segments were unfavorably impacted by one less selling day in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was ($30.3) million, a decrease of $30.3 million versus the net loss of ($60.7) million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and as a percentage of third-party net sales was (13.3%). The decrease in net loss was primarily due to prior year brand rationalization charges that did not recur, lower inventory charges and lower SG&A costs due to lower variable selling costs on lower net sales as well as cost savings initiatives, partially offset by the net loss impact associated with the revenue declines noted above. Adjusted net income[1] for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4.3 million, an increase of $13.6 million versus the same prior year period.

Basic and diluted EPS were ($1.16) and adjusted diluted EPS[1] was $0.16 for the fourth quarter of 2022. Weighted average shares outstanding for basic and diluted EPS was 26.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA[1] for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $28.1 million, or 12.3%, a 70 basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 were $89.6 million and reflect the advanced payment in 2022 of the 2023 required principal payments under our credit agreement.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Third party net sales for the full year 2022 were $909.5 million, a decrease of (9.8%) on a reported basis and (6.8%) on a constant currency[1] basis, versus the full year 2021. Third party dental segment net sales of $459.7 million decreased by ($8.8) million, or (1.9%) on a reported basis but increased 2.6% on a constant currency[1] basis. Third party spine segment net sales of $449.8 million decreased by ($90.5) million, or (16.8%) on a reported basis and (14.9%) on a constant currency[1] basis, driven by the exit of a number of unprofitable markets in late 2021, the discontinuation of certain products and brands, the impact of the third party net sales retained by Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (“Zimmer Biomet”) until we completed our separation activities in certain markets at the end of the third quarter of 2022, distributor bulk orders in the first quarter of 2021 that did not recur, the surge in COVID-19 cases in the first half of 2022 related to the Omicron variant, a slowdown of customer purchases in China in anticipation of VBP, operational disruptions resulting from an ERP implementation and other IT systems projects, continued competitive pressures in the spine market and changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

Net loss for the full year 2022 was ($63.9) million, a decrease of $31.4 million versus the net loss of ($95.3) million in the full year 2021, and as a percentage of third-party net sales was (7.0%). The decrease in net loss was primarily due to prior year brand rationalization charges that did not recur, lower inventory charges and lower SG&A costs due to lower variable selling costs on lower net sales as well as cost savings initiatives, partially offset by the decline in spine third party net sales. Adjusted net income[1] for the full year 2022 was $47.9 million, an increase of $10.8 million versus the prior year.

Basic and diluted EPS were ($2.45) and adjusted diluted EPS[1] was $1.84 for the full year 2022. Weighted average shares outstanding for basic EPS and diluted EPS was 26.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA[1] for the full year 2022 was $122.5 million, or 13.5% of third-party net sales, a decrease of ($9.1) million but an expansion of 50 basis points from 13.0% in 2021.

Full Year 2023 Financial Guidance:

Projected Year Ending December 31, 2023 Reported Net Sales $825M - $850M Adjusted EBITDA Margin[2] 13.5% to 14.0% Adjusted EPS[2] $0.30 - $0.50

[1] This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to “Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliations in this release for further information.

[2] This is a non-GAAP financial measure for which a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable efforts. Refer to “Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this release, which identifies the information that is unavailable without unreasonable efforts and provides additional information. It is probable that this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure may be materially different from the corresponding GAAP financial measure.

Financial Information

The financial information included in this release for periods prior to March 1, 2022 is derived from the financial statements and records of the dental and spine businesses of Zimmer Biomet due to the fact that during such periods, ZimVie was still a wholly-owned subsidiary of, and operated under those businesses of, Zimmer Biomet.

Conference Call

About ZimVie

ZimVie is a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures and treat a wide range of spine pathologies. In March 2022 the company became an independent, publicly traded spin-off of the dental and spine business units of Zimmer Biomet to breathe new life, dedicated energy, and strategic focus to its portfolio of trusted brands and products. From its headquarters in Westminster, Colorado, and additional facilities around the globe, the company serves customers in over 70 countries worldwide with a robust offering of dental and spine solutions including differentiated product platforms supported by extensive clinical evidence. For more information about ZimVie, please visit us at www.ZimVie.com. Follow @ZimVie on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures that differ from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure provided in this release for certain periods, and is calculated by excluding certain items from net income (loss) on a GAAP basis, as detailed in the reconciliations presented later in this press release. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by third party net sales for the applicable period.

Sales change information in this release is presented on a GAAP (reported) basis and on a constant currency basis. Constant currency percentage changes exclude the effects of foreign currency exchange rates. They are calculated by translating current and prior-period sales at the same predetermined exchange rate. The translated results are then used to determine year-over-year percentage increases or decreases.

Net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share in this release are presented on a GAAP (reported) basis and on an adjusted basis. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the effects of certain items, which are detailed in the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures presented later in this press release.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in this press release.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the performance of the business. Additionally, management believes these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful incremental information to investors to consider when evaluating the performance of the company. Management believes these measures offer the ability to make period-to-period comparisons that are not impacted by certain items that can cause dramatic changes in reported income but that do not impact the fundamentals of our operations. The non-GAAP measures enable the evaluation of operating results and trend analysis by allowing a reader to better identify operating trends that may otherwise be masked or distorted by these types of items that are excluded from the non-GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release also includes certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for the year ending December 31, 2023. We calculate forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. We have not provided quantitative reconciliations of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because the excluded items are not available on a prospective basis without unreasonable efforts. For example, the timing of certain transactions is difficult to predict because management’s plans may change. In addition, the company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. It is probable that these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures may be materially different from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, among others, any statements about our expectations, plans, intentions, strategies, or prospects. We generally use the words “may,” “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “assumes,” “guides,” “targets,” “forecasts,” “sees,” “seeks,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “predicts,” “potential,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “work toward,” “intends,” “guidance,” “confidence,” “positioned,” “design,” “strive,” “continue,” “track,” “look forward to” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact are, or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances include, but are not limited to: the effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic and other adverse public health developments on the global economy, our business and operations and the business and operations of our suppliers and customers, including the deferral of elective procedures and our ability to collect accounts receivable; dependence on new product development, technological advances and innovation; shifts in the product category or regional sales mix of our products and services; supply and prices of raw materials and products; pricing pressures from competitors, customers, dental practices and insurance providers; changes in customer demand for our products and services caused by demographic changes or other factors; challenges relating to changes in and compliance with governmental laws and regulations affecting our U.S. and international businesses, including regulations of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and foreign government regulators, such as more stringent requirements for regulatory clearance of products; competition; the impact of healthcare reform measures; reductions in reimbursement levels by third-party payors; cost containment efforts sponsored by government agencies, legislative bodies, the private sector and healthcare group purchasing organizations, including the volume-based procurement process in China; control of costs and expenses; dependence on a limited number of suppliers for key raw materials and outsourced activities; the ability to obtain and maintain adequate intellectual property protection; breaches or failures of our information technology systems or products, including by cyberattack, unauthorized access or theft; the ability to retain the independent agents and distributors who market our products; our ability to attract, retain and develop the highly skilled employees we need to support our business; the effect of mergers and acquisitions on our relationships with customers, suppliers and lenders and on our operating results and businesses generally; a determination by the Internal Revenue Service that the distribution or certain related transactions should be treated as taxable transactions; financing transactions undertaken in connection with the separation and risks associated with additional indebtedness; the impact of the separation on our businesses and the risk that the separation and the results thereof may be more difficult, time-consuming and/or costly than expected, which could impact our relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties; restrictions on activities following the distribution in order to preserve the tax-free treatment of the distribution; the ability to form and implement alliances; changes in tax obligations arising from tax reform measures, including European Union rules on state aid, or examinations by tax authorities; product liability, intellectual property and commercial litigation losses; changes in general industry and market conditions, including domestic and international growth rates; changes in general domestic and international economic conditions, including inflation and interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of the ongoing financial and political uncertainty on countries in the Euro zone on the ability to collect accounts receivable in affected countries. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we expressly disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ZIMVIE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales Third party, net 228,164 260,596 909,487 1,008,830 Related party, net 956 977 4,375 5,819 Total Net Sales 229,120 261,573 913,862 1,014,649 Cost of products sold, excluding intangible asset amortization (73,347 ) (125,172 ) (296,679 ) (381,569 ) Related party cost of products sold, excluding intangible asset amortization (930 ) (742 ) (4,107 ) (4,248 ) Intangible asset amortization (20,689 ) (21,178 ) (80,867 ) (86,219 ) Research and development (15,254 ) (17,399 ) (62,691 ) (61,328 ) Selling, general and administrative (134,461 ) (149,312 ) (523,970 ) (554,377 ) Restructuring (4,868 ) (1,053 ) (11,354 ) (3,344 ) Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related (3,982 ) (12,053 ) (29,437 ) (24,064 ) Operating expenses (253,531 ) (326,909 ) (1,009,105 ) (1,115,149 ) Operating Loss (24,411 ) (65,336 ) (95,243 ) (100,500 ) Other income (expense), net 2,626 (73 ) 3,603 (465 ) Interest expense, net (6,432 ) 16 (18,279 ) (292 ) Loss before income taxes (28,217 ) (65,393 ) (109,919 ) (101,257 ) Benefit for income taxes (2,127 ) 4,702 46,038 6,003 Net Loss (30,344 ) (60,691 ) (63,881 ) (95,254 ) Loss Per Common Share - Basic (1.16 ) (2.33 ) (2.45 ) (3.66 ) Loss Per Common Share - Diluted (1.16 ) (2.33 ) (2.45 ) (3.66 )



ZIMVIE INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data)

As of December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 89,601 $ 100,399 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses 168,961 164,241 Related party receivable 8,483 — Inventories 233,854 246,832 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,964 25,380 Total Current Assets 537,863 536,852 Property, plant and equipment, net 148,439 180,243 Goodwill 259,999 267,810 Intangible assets, net 654,965 766,175 Other assets 40,790 75,656 Total Assets $ 1,642,056 $ 1,826,736 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 43,998 $ 45,026 Related party payable 13,176 — Income taxes payable 14,356 6,278 Other current liabilities 145,779 133,280 Total Current Liabilities 217,309 184,584 Deferred income taxes, net 98,062 129,475 Lease liability 22,287 45,317 Other long-term liabilities 13,561 15,983 Non-current portion of debt 532,233 — Total Liabilities 883,452 375,359 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000 shares authorized

Shares, issued and outstanding, of 26,222 and 0, respectively 262 — Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 15,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding — — Additional paid in capital 897,028 — Accumulated deficit (47,532 ) — Net parent company investment — 1,494,157 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (91,154 ) (42,780 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 758,604 1,451,377 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,642,056 $ 1,826,736

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

ZIMVIE INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 Cash flows provided by operating activities: Net loss $ (63,881 ) $ (95,254 ) $ (178,999 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating

activities: Depreciation and amortization 122,789 129,719 134,331 Goodwill impairment — — 142,000 Share-based compensation 30,289 7,309 5,945 Deferred income tax provision (70,422 ) (22,089 ) (22,806 ) Loss on disposal of fixed assets 3,358 — — Other non-cash items 1,172 — — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets

and liabilities Income taxes 5,485 (3,201 ) 904 Accounts receivable (26,156 ) 27,172 (1,072 ) Related party receivables (8,483 ) — — Inventories 10,210 33,062 (6,141 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 21,842 (6,591 ) (3,030 ) Related party payables 13,176 — — Other assets and liabilities (14,751 ) (5,842 ) 14,848 Net cash provided by operating activities 24,628 64,285 85,980 Cash flows used in investing activities: Additions to instruments (10,089 ) (28,244 ) (32,699 ) Additions to other property, plant and equipment (16,457 ) (28,405 ) (5,568 ) Business combination investments, net of acquired cash — — (8,415 ) Other investing activities (2,117 ) (3,700 ) (2,832 ) Net cash used in investing activities (28,663 ) (60,349 ) (49,514 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities: Net transactions with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc 6,920 90,006 (43,830 ) Dividend paid to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc (540,567 ) — — Proceeds from term loans 595,000 — — Payments on term loans (58,544 ) — — Debt issuance costs (5,170 ) — — Net cash flows from unremitted collections from factoring programs — — (1,626 ) Repayments of debt due to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc — (16,905 ) (668 ) Net activity under employee stock compensation plans 1,059 — — Other financing activities (5 ) (752 ) (359 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,307 ) 72,349 (46,483 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (5,456 ) (3,305 ) 435 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (10,798 ) 72,980 (9,582 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 100,399 27,419 37,001 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 89,601 100,399 27,419 Supplemental cash flow information: Income taxes paid, net $ 25,730 $ 12,089 $ 4,654 Interest paid 17,283 — — Non-cash settlement of debt due to parent — 4,939 — Supplemental schedule of noncash investing and financing activities: Derecognition of right-of-use assets $ (14,174 ) $ — $ — Derecognition of lease liabilities 15,303 — —

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Total Net Sales by Segment and Region (in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Change (%) Foreign Exchange Impact Constant Currency % Change United States $ 67,535 $ 69,496 -2.8 % - -2.8 % International 48,308 55,911 -13.6 % -10.7 % -2.9 % Total Dental Net Sales 115,843 125,407 -7.6 % -4.7 % -2.9 % United States 90,853 101,200 -10.2 % - -10.2 % International 21,468 33,989 -36.8 % -8.3 % -28.5 % Total Spine Net Sales 112,321 135,189 -16.9 % -2.1 % -14.8 % Total Third Party Net Sales 228,164 260,596 -12.4 % -3.3 % -9.1 % Related Party Net Sales 956 977 -2.1 % - - Total Net Sales $ 229,120 $ 261,573 -12.4 % -3.4 % -9.0 %





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Change (%) Foreign Exchange Impact Constant Currency % Change United States $ 272,726 $ 267,689 1.9 % - 1.9 % International 186,955 200,793 -6.9 % -10.4 % 3.5 % Total Dental Net Sales 459,681 468,482 -1.9 % -4.5 % 2.6 % United States 357,416 407,883 -12.4 % - -12.4 % International 92,390 132,465 -30.3 % -7.6 % -22.7 % Total Spine Net Sales 449,806 540,348 -16.8 % -1.9 % -14.9 % Total Third Party Net Sales 909,487 1,008,830 -9.8 % -3.0 % -6.8 % Related Party Net Sales 4,375 5,819 -24.8 % - - Total Net Sales $ 913,862 $ 1,014,649 -9.9 % -3.2 % -6.7 %



Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS (in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Net Sales Cost of products

sold, excluding

intangible asset

amortization Operating

expenses,

excluding cost of

products sold Operating

Income

(Loss) Net Income

(Loss) Diluted

EPS Reported $ 229,120 $ (74,277 ) $ (179,254 ) $ (24,411 ) $ (30,344 ) $ (1.16 ) Pre vs. post-spin cost structure differences[1] - - - - - $ - Restructuring[2] - - 4,868 4,868 4,868 $ 0.19 Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related[3] - - 3,982 3,982 3,982 $ 0.15 European medical device regulation[4] - - 3,510 3,510 3,510 $ 0.13 One-time carve-out allocations and other one-time costs[5] - 1,875 - 1,875 1,875 $ 0.07 Intangible asset amortization - - 20,689 20,689 20,689 $ 0.79 Related party (956 ) 930 - (26 ) (26 ) $ - One-time share-based compensation expense[6] - - 1,000 1,000 1,000 $ 0.04 Tax effect of above adjustments - - - - (1,287 ) $ (0.05 ) Favorable Puerto Rico tax ruling[7] - - - - - $ - Adjusted $ 228,164 $ (71,472 ) $ (145,205 ) $ 11,487 $ 4,267 $ 0.16 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Net Sales Cost of products

sold, excluding

intangible asset

amortization Operating

expenses,

excluding cost of

products sold Operating

Income

(Loss) Net Income

(Loss) Diluted

EPS Reported $ 261,573 $ (125,914 ) $ (200,995 ) $ (65,336 ) $ (60,691 ) $ (2.33 ) Pre vs. post-spin cost structure differences[1] - - 3,027 3,027 3,027 $ 0.12 Restructuring[2] - - 1,053 1,053 1,053 $ 0.04 Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related[3] - - 12,053 12,053 12,053 $ 0.46 European medical device regulation[4] - - 3,092 3,092 3,092 $ 0.12 One-time carve-out allocations and other one-time costs[5] - 31,794 8,365 40,159 40,159 $ 1.54 Intangible asset amortization - - 21,178 21,178 21,178 $ 0.81 Related party (977 ) 742 110 (125 ) (125 ) $ - One-time share-based compensation expense[6] - - - - - $ - Tax effect of above adjustments - - - - (29,117 ) $ (1.12 ) Favorable Puerto Rico tax ruling[7] - - - - - $ - Adjusted $ 260,596 $ (93,378 ) $ (152,117 ) $ 15,101 $ (9,371 ) $ (0.36 )



Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS (in thousands, except per share data)

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

Net Sales Cost of products

sold, excluding

intangible asset

amortization Operating

expenses,

excluding cost of

products sold Operating

Income

(Loss) Net Income

(Loss) Diluted

EPS Reported $ 913,862 $ (300,786 ) $ (708,319 ) $ (95,243 ) $ (63,881 ) $ (2.45 ) Pre vs. post-spin cost structure differences[1] - - 5,271 5,271 5,271 $ 0.20 Restructuring[2] - - 11,354 11,354 11,354 $ 0.44 Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related[3] - - 29,437 29,437 29,437 $ 1.13 European medical device regulation[4] - - 10,064 10,064 10,064 $ 0.39 One-time carve-out allocations and other one-time costs[5] - (164 ) 4,890 4,726 4,726 $ 0.18 Intangible asset amortization - - 80,867 80,867 80,867 $ 3.10 Related party (4,375 ) 4,107 - (268 ) (268 ) $ (0.01 ) One-time share-based compensation expense[6] - 1,664 12,981 14,645 14,645 $ 0.56 Tax effect of above adjustments - - - - (38,639 ) $ (1.48 ) Favorable Puerto Rico tax ruling[7] - - - - (5,712 ) $ (0.22 ) Adjusted $ 909,487 $ (295,179 ) $ (553,455 ) $ 60,853 $ 47,864 $ 1.84 For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Net Sales Cost of products

sold, excluding

intangible asset

amortization Operating

expenses,

excluding cost of

products sold Operating

Income

(Loss) Net Income

(Loss) Diluted

EPS Reported $ 1,014,649 $ (385,817 ) $ (729,332 ) $ (100,500 ) $ (95,254 ) $ (3.66 ) Pre vs. post-spin cost structure differences[1] - - 7,439 7,439 7,439 $ 0.29 Restructuring[2] - - 3,344 3,344 3,344 $ 0.13 Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related[3] - - 24,064 24,064 24,064 $ 0.92 European medical device regulation[4] - - 5,627 5,627 5,627 $ 0.22 One-time carve-out allocations and other one-time costs[5] - 37,356 15,300 52,656 52,656 $ 2.02 Intangible asset amortization - - 86,219 86,219 86,219 $ 3.31 Related party (5,819 ) 4,248 317 (1,254 ) (1,254 ) $ (0.05 ) One-time share-based compensation expense[6] - - - - - $ - Tax effect of above adjustments - - - - (45,806 ) $ (1.76 ) Favorable Puerto Rico tax ruling[7] - - - - - $ - Adjusted $ 1,008,830 $ (344,213 ) $ (587,022 ) $ 77,595 $ 37,035 $ 1.42

[1] Reflects certain items captured in the GAAP carve-out financial statements that have not continued post-spin, including, but not limited to, facilities that did not convey with ZimVie in the spin, redundant personnel costs incurred as a result of the spin, and the difference between the pre-spin allocations of Zimmer Biomet’s corporate costs in accordance with GAAP, versus the expected post-spin corporate costs for ZimVie.

[2] In June 2022 and November 2022, we instituted restructuring plans and the expenses incurred in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 under these plans were primarily related to employee termination benefits and the exit of our spine products operations in China as a result of an unsuccessful volume-based procurement program bid. Zimmer Biomet instituted restructuring plans in the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2021, and the restructuring costs we incurred under those plans were primarily related to employee termination benefits, contract terminations and retention period compensation and benefits.

[3] Acquisition, integration, divestiture, and related costs are limited to a specific period of time and related to ZimVie being established as a standalone public company.

[4] Expenses incurred for initial compliance with the European Union ("EU") Medical Device Regulation ("MDR") for previously- approved products.

[5] One-time expenses captured through allocations made for purposes of the GAAP carve-out financial statement results. The adjustments to cost of products sold in Q4 2021 were one-time charges due to the spine brand rationalization project. The adjustments to cost of products sold in Q4 2022 were related to non-cash asset write offs from the exit of our Spine products operations in China as a result of an unsuccessful VBP bid.

[6] One-time share-based compensation expense due to replacement awards provided in connection with the separation from Zimmer Biomet.

[7] Tax benefit in Q3 2022 from a favorable Puerto Rico tax ruling related to the intercompany sale of intellectual property prior to the spin.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)

For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales Third party, net $ 228,164 $ 260,596 $ 909,487 $ 1,008,830 Related party, net 956 977 4,375 5,819 Total Net Sales $ 229,120 $ 261,573 $ 913,862 $ 1,014,649 Net Income (Loss) (30,344 ) (60,691 ) (63,881 ) (95,254 ) Interest expense, net 6,432 (16 ) 18,279 292 Income tax benefit 2,127 (4,702 ) (46,038 ) (6,003 ) Depreciation and amortization 30,320 33,992 122,374 129,659 EBITDA 8,535 (31,417 ) 30,734 28,694 Share-based compensation 5,307 2,273 31,224 11,079 Restructuring[1] 4,868 1,053 11,354 3,344 Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related[2] 3,982 12,053 29,437 24,064 Related party income (26 ) (125 ) (268 ) (1,254 ) European medical device regulation[3] 3,510 3,092 10,064 5,627 Pre vs. post-spin cost structure differences[4] — 3,027 5,271 7,439 One-time carve-out allocations and other one-time costs[5] 1,875 40,159 4,726 52,656 Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,051 $ 30,115 $ 122,542 $ 131,649 Net Income (Loss) Margin[6] -13.3 % -23.3 % -7.0 % -9.4 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin[7] 12.3 % 11.6 % 13.5 % 13.0 %

[1] In June 2022 and November 2022, we instituted restructuring plans and the expenses incurred in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 under these plans were primarily related to employee termination benefits and the exit of our spine products operations in China as a result of an unsuccessful volume-based procurement program bid. Zimmer Biomet instituted restructuring plans in the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2021, and the restructuring costs we incurred under those plans were primarily related to employee termination benefits, contract terminations and retention period compensation and benefits.

[2] Acquisition, integration, divestiture, and related costs are limited to a specific period of time and related to ZimVie being established as a standalone public company.

[3] Expenses incurred for initial compliance with the EU MDR for previously-approved products.

[4] Reflects certain items captured in the GAAP carve-out financial statements that have not continued post-spin, including, but not limited to, facilities that did not convey with ZimVie in the spin, redundant personnel costs incurred as a result of the spin, and the difference between the pre-spin allocations of Zimmer Biomet’s corporate costs in accordance with GAAP, versus the expected post-spin corporate costs for ZimVie.

[5] One-time expenses captured through allocations made for purposes of the GAAP carve-out financial statement results. The adjustments to cost of products sold in Q4 2021 were one-time charges due to the spine brand rationalization project. The adjustments to cost of products sold in Q4 2022 were related to non-cash asset write offs from the exit of our Spine products operations in China as a result of an unsuccessful VBP bid..

[6] Net Income (Loss) Margin is calculated as Net Income (Loss) divided by third-party net sales for the applicable period

[7] Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by third party net sales for the applicable period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Effective Tax Rate

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Effective tax rate (7.5 )% 7.2 % 41.9 % 6.0 % Tax effect of adjustments made to earnings before taxes(1) 53.7 154.4 (45.0 ) 45.8 Other certain tax adjustments - - (0.7 ) - Adjusted effective tax rate 46.2 % 161.6 % (3.8 )% 51.8 %

[1] Includes intangible asset amortization; restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives; acquisition, integration, divestiture and related; litigation; EU MDR; and other charges.



