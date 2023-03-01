New Grain February Record Set

English French

MONTREAL, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today announced that February 2023 was the best February ever for Western Canadian grain movement on CN’s network. The Company worked with its customers and supply chain partners to move more than 2.4 million metric tonnes of grain from Western Canada over the course of the month. This exceeds the previous record set in February 2021 by over 200,000 metric tonnes. CN attributes February’s performance to increased collaboration between supply chain partners, enabling strong performance through operational challenges, including periods of extreme cold.

“Improved communications between CN, our customers, and supply chain partners have made our grain supply chain a success in February. When each of us has a better understanding of what our partners are dealing with, we can adjust our individual operations to work through disruptions when they occur. That type of collaboration leads to higher levels of performance across the entire supply chain. It also sets a new benchmark for all of us to strive for as we work through the rest of this winter.”

- Sandra Ellis, Vice-President, Bulk – Rail Centric Supply Chain, CN

“Our team of railroaders has done an excellent job executing our Winter Plan. Their focus on keeping mainline traffic moving, making sure trains run on time and ensuring we have the infrastructure and fleet in place to support that plan continues to pay off. Reduced delays and disruptions put capacity back into our network and support our customers’ shipping needs.”

- Ed Harris, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, CN

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919.





