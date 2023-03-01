The Limestone Boat Company Announces Intention to Delist From OTC Trading Platform

COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Limestone Boat Company Limited (the "Company") (TSXV: BOAT |OTCQB: LMSBF) today announced that it intends to voluntarily terminate its listing services on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") trading platform. The Company's common shares remain listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Board of Directors of the Company have made this decision after considering a number of factors including the associated listing fee expenses and administrative burden required to comply with ongoing OTCQB listing requirements.



The Company intends to file further updates to the market once its delisting from the OTCQB platform is confirmed.



About The Limestone Boat Company Limited

The Limestone Boat Company Limited– owner and builder of Limestone® Boats - is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "BOAT" and on the U.S.-based OTCQB® Venture Market under the ticker symbol "LMSBF". They are headquartered in Collingwood, Ontario.

