SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Toast, Inc. - TOST

NEW YORK, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Toast, Inc. (“Toast” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TOST). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Toast and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around September 22, 2021, Toast conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling over 21.7 million shares priced at $40.00 per share. Then, on February 16, 2023, Toast issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Among other items, Toast reported earnings per share of -$0.19, missing consensus estimates by $0.01.

On this news, Toast’s stock price fell $5.93 per share, or 22.84%, to close at $20.03 per share on February 16, 2023.

