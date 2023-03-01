Recovery Centers of America Becomes a Humana Military Participating Provider

King of Prussia, PA, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA), a healthcare network of substance use disorder treatment facilities on the East Coast and in the Midwest, today announced an agreement to become a Humana Military participating provider. Humana Military offers healthcare services to more than six million active duty and retired military personnel and their families in the eastern United States.

With the partnership, RCA’s addiction treatment services will be available to Humana Military beneficiaries in any of the eight uniformed services: Army, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service, and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Eligible beneficiaries include Active Duty Service Members (ADSM) and their families, retired service members and their families, National Guard and Reserve members and their families, survivors, certain former spouses and others.

“Recovery Centers of America is excited and honored to be selected as a participating provider with Humana Military, bringing vital, evidence-based addiction treatment services to our military community,” said J. Brian O’Neill, Chief Executive Officer of RCA. “Substance use disorder is pervasive in nearly all walks of life, including among our courageous military personnel and their families. RCA’s expert staff is here to help anyone suffering from the disease of addiction.”

RCA’s services under this agreement include Detox, Residential, Partial Hospitalization Program, Intensive Outpatient Program and General Outpatient Program. Services will be available at all 10 of the network’s inpatient and outpatient sites throughout the East Coast and in the Midwest.

All Recovery Centers of America locations admit new patients 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, and complimentary, discreet transportation and intervention services are included in the cost of treatment. If you or your loved one are struggling with drug or alcohol addiction and need help, the staff at Recovery Centers of America is here to help. Call 1-844-5-RCA-NOW (844-722-2669) for help today.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America is dedicated to helping patients achieve a life of recovery through evidence-based alcohol and drug addiction treatment, as well as treatment for mental health disorders. RCA has 10 inpatient facilities in Earleville and Waldorf (near Washington D.C.), Maryland, Danvers and Westminster, Massachusetts; Devon (near Philadelphia), and Monroeville (near Pittsburgh), Pennsylvania; South Amboy and Mays Landing, NJ; St. Charles, Illinois (outside of Chicago), and Indianapolis, Indiana. A full spectrum of outpatient treatment is also provided at many of these facilities. Patients can obtain immediate substance use disorder care and mental health treatment by calling 1-844-5-RCA-NOW (844-572-2669) with complimentary transportation provided in most cases. For the third year, RCA is recognized as having multiple sites atop Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Best Addiction Centers rankings for excellence.

About Humana Military

Humana Military, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Humana Inc., partners with the Department of Defense to administer the TRICARE health program for military members, retirees and their families in the East Region. For over 25 years, Humana Military has strived to create better health outcomes and simplified experiences for millions of beneficiaries across the United States through TRICARE and other military healthcare programs. High-quality service, cost-effective platforms and progressive approaches to care drive Humana Military to be a thought leader in the industry and an essential partner to the government.