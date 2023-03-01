Hexagon Purus ASA – Capital raise successfully completed

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, SOUTH AFRICA, NEW ZEALAND, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

(Oslo, Norway, 1 March 2023): Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement from Hexagon Purus ASA (“Hexagon Purus” or the “Company”) published 1 March 2023 at 16:38 (CET) whereby the Company announced a contemplated offering of i) convertible bonds (the "Convertible Bond Private Placement") and ii) an equity private placement (the “Equity Private Placement”, and together with the Convertible Bond Private Placement, the “Offering”).

The Company hereby announces that the Offering has been successfully completed, raising total gross proceeds of approximately NOK 1,300 million. The Offering comprises of the Equity Private Placement raising gross proceeds of approximately NOK 500 million through the issuance of 18,518,519 new shares (the “New Shares”) at a price of NOK 27.00 and the Convertible Bond Private Placement, raising gross proceeds of approximately NOK 800 million (the “Convertible Bonds”). The Offering attracted strong interest from Nordic and international institutional long-only investors and was multiple times oversubscribed. The Offering took place through a bookbuilding process managed by ABG Sundal Collier (“ABGSC”) and BNP PARIBAS (“BNP Paribas”) as joint lead managers, joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners on the Convertible Bond Private Placement and as financial advisers on the Mitsui strategic alliance (jointly the “Managers”) and ABGSC, Barclays Bank Ireland PLC (“Barclays”) and BNP PARIBAS as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in the Equity Private Placement (jointly the “Joint Global Coordinators”).

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to support the Company’s growth trajectory, including its ongoing global capacity expansion program and its financial targets for 2025, which were set out during the Company’s Capital Markets Day in 2022, and restated on 1 November 2022 during the Company’s interim report for the third quarter of 2022. In addition, the Offering will broaden the Company’s institutional investor base, while also serving as a platform for the contemplated up-listing to the main list of the Oslo Stock Exchange, which is currently expected to take place by the end of March 2023.

The Convertible Bonds are structured as a 5-year senior unsecured convertible bond with a 6% fixed interest rate payable semi-annually in kind (i.e. through issuance of additional bonds). The conversion price per common share in the Company for the Convertible Bonds has been set to NOK 33.75, which is a 25% premium to the offer price for the New Shares.

In the Offering, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (“Mitsui”) subscribed for, and was allocated, NOK 500 million in the Convertible Bond Private Placement. In addition, Mitsui has entered into a deeper strategic alliance with the Company and has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (the “MoU”) whereby Mitsui intends to participate as an anchor investor in future capital raises for the years to come and become a long-term significant minority shareholder in the Company. The non-binding MoU expresses the parties’ joint intentions and has a total monetary scope of up to NOK 2,000 million, including the NOK 500 million subscription in the Convertible Bond Private Placement. Future investments from Mitsui will be subject to, among other things, the Company’s fulfilment of commercial and operational milestones agreed between the parties in good faith.

Completion of the Convertible Bond Private Placement and issuance of the Convertible Bonds is subject to an approval at an extraordinary general meeting which is expected to be arranged on or about 16 March 2023 (the “EGM”). The Convertible Bonds is therefore contemplated settled and delivered to investors after completion of the EGM.

Completion of the Equity Private Placement and the issuance of the New Shares were resolved by the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) at a Board meeting held today pursuant to an authorisation to increase the share capital granted to the Board by the Company’s annual general meeting on 27 April 2022. Following completion of the Equity Private Placement, the Company’s share capital will be NOK 27,679,745.6 divided into 276,797,456 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.1. Delivery versus payment settlement of the New Shares will be facilitated by existing and unencumbered shares in the Company being borrowed by the Joint Global Coordinators from Hexagon Composites ASA (“Hexagon Composites”) pursuant to a share lending agreement between Hexagon Composites and the Company. The New Shares will thus be tradable from allocation. The Joint Global Coordinators will settle the share loan with new shares in the Company to be issued pursuant to the resolution of the Board referred to above.

The Equity Private Placement represents a deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive right to subscribe for the New Shares. The Board has considered the Equity Private Placement in light of the equal treatment obligations under the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act, the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, the rules on equal treatment under Oslo Rule Book II for companies listed on Oslo Børs and Oslo Børs' Guidelines on the rule of equal treatment, and deems that the Private Placement is in compliance with these obligations. The Board is of the view that it has been in the common interest of the Company and its shareholders that the equity raise was structured as a private placement, in particularly considering the current market conditions and the growth opportunities that are available to the Company, as well as to facilitate for the uplisting to the main list on the Oslo Stock Exchange by end of March 2023. By structuring the equity raise as a private placement, the Company has been able to raise equity efficiently, and at a lower cost and with a significantly reduced completion risk compared to a rights issue. The Board will consider carrying out a subsequent offering of up to 2,750,000 new shares towards the Company's shareholders as of 1 March 2023 (as documented by the shareholder register in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS) as of the end of 3 March 2023) who i) were not allocated shares in the Private Placement (the "Subsequent Offering") and ii) are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful, or for jurisdictions other than Norway, would require any prospectus filing, registration or similar action. Hexagon Composites has waived its right to participate in the Subsequent offering. The subscription price in the Subsequent Offering will be equal to the subscription price in the Private Placement. The Subsequent Offering is subject to the publication of a prospectus approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority and the prevailing market price of the Company's shares following the Private Placement. The Board may decide that the Subsequent Offering will not be carried out in the event that the Company's shares trade below the subscription price in the Subsequent Offering at adequate volumes.

Advisors

ABGSC and BNP PARIBAS acted as joint lead managers, joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners on the Convertible Bond Private Placement and as financial advisers on the Mitsui strategic investment. ABGSC, Barclays and BNP PARIBAS acted as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in the Equity Private Placement.

Advokatfirmaet Schjødt AS is acting as legal advisor to the Company.

Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is acting as legal advisor to the Managers and Joint Global Coordinators.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was published by Berit-Cathrin Høyvik, Director of Communications of Hexagon Composites ASA, on 1 March 2023 at 23:23 (CET).

For further information:

Salman Alam, Senior Vice President Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com (http://www.hexagonpurus.com) and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Important Notices

