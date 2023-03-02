LGI Homes Is Now Selling in a New Community in Poinciana, Florida

POINCIANA, Fla., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced a new community opening in Poinciana, Florida. Noah Estates at Tuscany Preserve is ideally positioned and offers a wide variety of amenities for all ages.



Noah Estates at Tuscany Preserve by LGI Homes offers beautiful two and three bedroom townhomes, ranging from 1,398 square feet to 1,795 square feet. Each new home comes with the designer upgrades and finishes found in LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ interior package. Granite countertops, energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, stunning white wood cabinets with crown molding, recessed lighting and a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener are just a few of the remarkable upgrades that come included at no additional cost.

Noah Estates at Tuscany Preserve is a gated community located in Poinciana, south of Orlando. Homeowners enjoy low maintenance living and a host of amenities! At Noah Estates at Tuscany Preserve, homeowners have access to all the Poinciana area amenities, including the Poinciana Victory Pool, the Mary Jane Arrington Aquatic Center, the APV Fitness Center and all eleven community parks. In addition to these amazing amenities, Noah Estates at Tuscany Preserve provides private amenities including a clubhouse with meeting space, fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, outdoor jacuzzi, splash pad, tennis court, and basketball court.

New townhomes at Noah Estates at Tuscany Preserve are priced from the $270s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (833) 897-3969 ext 487 or visit LGIHomes.com/NoahEstatesAtTuscanyPreserve.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eba19bee-5821-4f7e-b8be-86b325753019