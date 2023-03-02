Captor Capital Releases Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

TORONTO, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR.CN; FRANKFURT: NMVA; STUTTGART: NMVA), (“Captor” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce today the release of its Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the three months ended December 31, 2022. In the quarter, revenues from the sale of cannabis at the Company’s California dispensary network were $10,874,550, with the Company recording a gross profit of $4,530,146. Gross profits from cannabis sales were up five percent (5%) from the previous financial quarter.



Financial Statement Highlights

During the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded revenues of $10,874,550 and gross profit of $4,530,146 from the sale of cannabis at its retail dispensaries compared to revenues of $8,404,525 and gross profit of $3,434,186 during the three months ended December 31, 2021. Year-over-year revenue increased twenty-nine percent (29%) and gross profits increased thirty-two percent (32%).

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Additional information relating to the Company’s filing is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the Company’s Unaudited Financial Statements and in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022.

About Captor Capital Corp.

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian vertically integrated cannabis company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. Captor provides recreational cannabis products to consumers, as well as other high demand cannabis-based goods. The Company follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale.

